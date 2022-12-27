ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas

Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!

Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
TEXAS STATE
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Lucky 7: Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky seven Rio Grande Valley residents won at least $1 million in 2022, enough to claim their Texas lottery game winnings under the same name. Anonymous. Lottery games made headlines several times throughout 2022, as jackpots grew large and hopes soared. Buying a ticket despite slim odds of winning, seven […]
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season

A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
TEXAS STATE
