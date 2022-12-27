Read full article on original website
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas’ biggest lotto payouts of 2022 — Did scratch tickets out-perform draws?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas’ largest lottery payout of 2022 totaled $20 million and went to a Rio Grande Valley resident. The Harlingen winner claimed the prize Sept. 16 after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket–the highest prize in that particular game. But 2022’s luck was spread out...
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
Texas among the 10 most popular US states for a vacation: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, 2023 is on our doorstep, and you’ve been thinking about your next vacation the very second your last one ended, so in the new year, what states are the most popular?. While Florida may be the most desired spot across the country, the Lone...
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
Why celebratory gunfire shouldn’t be celebrated
Anyone shooting a gun into the air in celebration may not intend to harm anyone, but those bullets can return to the ground with enough force to cause serious injury or death.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
San Antonio ranked among the most popular cities in the country for the holidays: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — We are in the end days when it comes to the holiday season in 2022 with the new year on the horizon, and we hope everyone was able to enjoy time with friends and family, no matter where you were. But did where you spend the...
RGVHCC, RGVP, to co-host send off event for Valley’s legislative delegation
WESLACO, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership are co-hosting a Texas 88th Legislative Session Send Off Reception in Weslaco on Jan. 5, 2023. The 88th Legislature starts Jan. 10, 2023, and ends May 29, 2023. The RGVHCC-RGVP reception for...
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
These Texas cities ranked among the best for celebrating New Year’s: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The biggest holiday weekend has come and gone, and now the focus is on bringing in the new year the best way possible, but where are the best spots to celebrate 2023?. In a recent report, Wallet Hub checked out the best cities for New Year’s...
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Lucky 7: Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky seven Rio Grande Valley residents won at least $1 million in 2022, enough to claim their Texas lottery game winnings under the same name. Anonymous. Lottery games made headlines several times throughout 2022, as jackpots grew large and hopes soared. Buying a ticket despite slim odds of winning, seven […]
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
