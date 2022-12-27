Read full article on original website
Poet’s Corner
Christine Burke lives in Vineyard Haven, and is a member of Jill Jupen’s and Donald Nitchie’s poetry groups. Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.
Chilmark: Joyous Chanukah celebration, goodbye to the Dunkls, Open Writing and Poetry Series
When the Cliffs are frozen, they can withstand the battering waves, but this storm was warm, wet, and windy. Strong surf and extra-high tides split off a chunk of a huge boulder that had emerged from the Cliffs a few years ago. Everytime a warm, heavy rain falls and high tides bring strong surf, large bites are taken. It was a relief when the temperature dropped and the rain turned to fluffy snow.
Tisbury: Seasonal joy, and Luce Playreaders
Heard on Main Street: Merry Everything and Happy Always!. That comes from the holiday sign greeting patients getting physical therapy at our hospital. All the PTs are great, I can tell you, and many of your neighbors have been taking advantage of their help. It wasn’t the PT’s fault, but...
Deb Dolliver: ‘Someone you can count on’
Each year around the holiday season we run a section on people doing volunteer work in the community, and I often give Laurel Redington, a DJ and community activist at MVY Radio, a call. She runs a regular segment on the station called “Person of the Week” that profiles what people are doing to help others on the Island. And without hesitation, Laurel said, “Yes. Deb Dolliver, she’s a nurse at the hospital and she’s a super volunteer!”
Sofia Anthony: ‘They are welcome’
The Martha’s Vineyard Neighborhood Convention is a historic Island organization that began in 1894 to foster fellowship and service among Vineyarders, and secretary Sofia Anthony is a part of a volunteer team preserving this interfaith gathering. Anthony described herself as a wash-ashore who followed her close friends Phil and...
Here’s to you, 2022
For the Martha’s Vineyard Times, 2022 was filled with delicious food, outstanding musical performances, adventures by both land and sea, and enough community news to fill a book. Each year, the Community section of The Times seeks to celebrate the diverse population and chronicle the rich culture that exists on our tiny Island. We are constantly on the lookout for fascinating historical tales that frame the current way of life here, such as in Chris Baer’s endlessly enthralling “This Was Then” column. In 2022, Baer brought us the story of the Holmes Hole (Vineyard Haven) skyline, tales of “Turkeyland” in Edgartown from 1742, and documented accounts of the exploits of vicious pirate captains in Vineyard waters.
Benefit concert for Navigator Homes
The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm. Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.
Larkin Stallings: ‘Doing what needs to be done’
You might know Larkin Stallings and his wife Jackie from the Ritz, their legendary dive bar in Oak Bluffs. It’s time to meet his lesser-known side — the one who heads up the Oak Bluffs Association, and is on the board of directors for M.V. Community Services and for Vineyard House.
Colleen Garrett: ‘Like-minded people who want to help the community’
They meet every Wednesday at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs. They munch sandwiches from Mo’s Lunch, and typically hear from a guest speaker such as U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, Sheriff Bob Ogden, or Suzann Bellincampi from Felix Neck. (Full disclosure, I’ve been a guest speaker several times.)
MV Center for Living
M.V. Center For Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network. MVCL will be closed Jan. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2023. Friday: 10 – 11 am, Music & Memory Cafe Open House. Friday: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group. The Supportive Day Program (SDP)
State contest connects waterfowl conservation and art
If you know a young artist with an interest in waterfowl and conservation, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) may have a competition for them. Kindergarteners to high school seniors can submit their original artwork to the Massachusetts Junior Duck Stamp contest by Wednesday, Feb. 15. According to...
Disposing of Christmas trees isn’t so baaad
If a Christmas tree is clogging up your living room space or pickup truck’s cargo bed, maybe a bleating pal can be of assistance. Some farms on Martha’s Vineyard are accepting donations of real Christmas trees (no plastics, please) for their goats to chow down on, leading to a sustainable and munchable disposal method.
Tisbury Council on Aging
Please note: Face masks remain required at the Tisbury Senior Center. Knitters, we are starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by! 10:45 am. Writers and Poets, new and practiced, join us to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am. Make Creative Colorful Cards; 5.5 x 4.25,...
Island clinic to provide abortion services
Due to grants awarded to a number of community organizations and healthcare providers statewide to help expand access to reproductive healthcare, an Island health organization will soon be able to provide abortion services — a first on the Island. The Baker-Polito administration announced Wednesday in a press release that...
Robert E. Barbera III
Robert E. Barbera III, 60, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022. He was the husband of Laura L. Barbera. An obituary will be updated, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.
Never let them forget
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is riding a red wave of his own, no doubt in part due to his political stunt involving the 50 migrants he manipulated into taking flights to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14. Despite his misuse of taxpayer money intended for coronavirus relief to fund these...
Sand-free finale for the Beach Road project?
After some finger-pointing between the town of Tisbury and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the state appears to have taken the lead in tidying up road shoulder sand on Beach Road. As The Times previously reported, sand on the shoulders of Beach Road created a hazard for bicyclists, because the shoulders double as bike lanes. The sand issue isn’t the only thing Tisbury and MassDOT have squabbled over. In 2020, as the nearly $5 million project was ramping up, Tisbury claimed it wasn’t getting the information about the project it needed from MassDOT. Tisbury and MassDOT locked horns on who was responsible for identifying underground utilities that were in the way of the project, and who would foot the bill for relocating those utilities. Ultimately the scope of the project was downgraded. Plans originally called for a shared use path (SUP) and more extensive drainage work. The pared-down plan saw the SUP transformed into bike lanes, and the drainage work reduced to cleaning and shoring up existing drainage infrastructure — not adding anything new.
Tisbury’s building commissioner moves on
Tisbury building commissioner Ross Seavey has tendered his resignation. Seavey, an attorney, told The Times he will pursue a law practice focused on construction, permitting, and land use issues. He also said he’s agreed to help the town with the Tisbury School renovation and addition project despite his departure, and to do so, expects to return as a part-time special building commissioner. Seavey said his last day is penciled in for Jan. 13.
Academic honors
Grade 7, honors: Chloe Ebanks, Leona Hylton, Lacey Leonard, Cecilia Lopes, Izabella Lopes, Hitallo Moreira, Robert Riis, Michael Rivers, Malique Royes, Maria Eduarda Xavier. Grade 8, high honors: Leela Khelalfa, Caylie Whitney. Honors: Tiffany Balbino, Zachary Biorci, Anthony Cameron, Luiza Gergen, Neve Jackson, Owen Mclean, Aisla Miller, Taylor Morgan, Maria...
Commonwealth Wind wants to back out of contracts
Commonwealth Wind filed an 11-page motion on Dec. 16 with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to have several long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts with several electric distribution companies dismissed. According to the Commonwealth Wind website, it is an offshore wind project owned by Avangrid, planned to be...
