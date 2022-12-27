SBLive’s California Girls Basketball Top 25: No. 1 Sierra Canyon, No. 17 Brentwood School dominate at Tarkanian Classic; Orange Lutheran returns

We've reached the last week of the 2022 calendar year, but the 2022-23 high school basketball season is still fairly young. This week, a lot of the state's best teams head to the West Coast Jamboree while many others catch up on rest. Then, it's time for league play.

Here are SBLive California's girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 26 - Jan. 1. The rankings are released every week throughout the season.

MORE: LAST WEEK'S RANKINGS

1. Sierra Canyon (10-0 – 1st)

Sierra Canyon dominated the top Division at the Tarkanian Classic, winning all four games by an average of 37 points per game. Arguably its most impressive victory was a 40-point finals rout another top-25 team in the country, Putnam City West (OK) .

2. Etiwanda (10-0 – 2nd)

The Eagles have done nothing but cement their status as a top-five team in the country so far. They open the West Coast Jamboree against Chaminade.

3. La Jolla Country Day (13-1 – 3rd)

It took a matchup with arguably the top team in the country, Long Island Lutheran (NY), to get the Torreys in the L's column. They look to bounce back in Portland at The Holiday Classic.

4. Archbishop Mitty (9-2 – 4th)

Even with Morgan Cheli still injured, the Monarchs bounced back from the Piedmont loss to defeat Desert Vista (AZ), Bishop McNamara (MD), and Sacred Heart (KY) – three other top-30 teams in the country – all by double-digits. Their only loss at the Nike TOC came against Long Island Lutheran.

5. Clovis West (11-0 – 5th)

Clovis West is now up to 18th in the country, and resumes play this week at the Florida Prospects Invitational in Orlando.

6. Piedmont (7-0 – 7th)

The Highlanders defeated California (San Ramon) 63-47 on Friday in non-league action.

7. Folsom (8-2 – 6th)

One of numerous California teams to fare well at the TOC, Folsom defeated Benson Tech (OR), Xavier College Prep (AZ), and Lake City (ID) before falling narrowly to Arizona heavyweight Perry.

8. Carondelet (13-2 – 8th)

Carondelet went 3-1 at the Nike TOC, losing only to a buzzsaw in Las Vegas Centennial.

9. St. Mary's Stockton (9-4 – 9th)

It was a very respectable showing for the Rams at the TOC. They nearly beat reigning national champ Sidwell Friends (D.C.) and Arizona's best team, Desert Vista, in addition to beating Sage Hill and Beaverton, the No. 2 team in Oregon.

10. Mater Dei (8-1 – 10th)

Nearly making the finals in the Diamond (top) Division at the Tarkanian Classic, Mater Dei proved to be the third-best team at the event. It defeated Sheldon (OR), Skyridge (UT), and Coeur d'Alene (ID) while losing only to Oklahoma's top dog, Putnam City West.

11. Sage Hill (9-5 – 11th)

Despite dropping its last two games at the TOC and going 1-3, Sage Hill helped continue establishing itself as a nationally-relevant program. It knocked off Oregon's No. 1 team, Clackamas, by 10 points while playing St. Mary's (Stockton), St. John's (D.C.), and Miami Country Day (FL) closely.

12. Salesian (8-1 – 12th)

Salesian finished the Nike TOC 3-1 with wins over Lynwood, Benson Tech (OR), and Bellarmine Prep (WA).

13. Ontario Christian (12-2 – 13th)

The Knights are on a five-game winning streak with no sign of slowing down.

14. San Joaquin Memorial (5-3 – 14th)

It's a NorCal test for the Panthers to open the West Coast Jamboree. They take on Cardinal Newman.

15. Los Osos (9-0 – 15th)

Los Osos resumes play against Pioneer at the Whittier Tournament.

16. Santiago Corona (8-4 – 16th)

Add Santiago to the list of top teams ready for the West Coast Jamboree.

17. Brentwood School (12-3 – 17th)

After three straight blowout wins to start the Tarkanian Classic, Brentwood won the Ruby Division title game in dramatic fashion against Timpview (UT).

18. Mission Hills (2-2 – 18th)

Mission Hills opens the SoCal Holiday Classic at Canyon Hills against Corona Centennial.

19. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (9-1 – 19th)

The Irish have not much to lose and a lot to gain heading into a test against Carondelet.

20. Leuzinger (10-3 – 20th)

The biggest test left on the schedule for The Leu is on Jan. 16 against Bonita Vista.

21. Oakland Tech (5-2 – 19th)

Oakland Tech finished the Nike TOC with wins over Rosary Academy and Xavier College Prep (AZ).

22. Corona Centennial (6-5 – 22nd)

After beating Columbine (CO) and Cardinal Newman, Centennial finished the Nike TOC with a narrow loss to Pennsylvania heavyweight Spring-Ford and a good win over Bishop O'Dowd.

23. Bishop Montgomery (12-4 – 24th)

Bishop Montgomery has put together a nice four-game winning streak, beating Windward, Redondo Union, Pacifica (Oxnard), and now Westlake.

24. Westchester (7-0 – 25th)

The Comets pick back up again in tournament play against Mount Miguel.

25. Orange Lutheran (12-3 – Bubble)

A 3-1 showing at the TOC was enough to get OLu back into the top 25, which it's been just barely outside of for the last few weeks. Its only loss their came to an excellent Bullis (MD) squad, and it defeated Valley View, O'Connor (AZ), and ThunderRidge (CO).

ON THE BUBBLE:

Cardinal Newman, Antelope, Chaminade, Marlborough, Lynwood, Clovis, Windward, Buchanan (Clovis), St. Joseph (Santa Maria), Acalanes, Mater Dei Catholic, Vanden, San Ramon Valley, Bishop O'Dowd, Westview, Bonita Vista, Harvard-Westlake, Granada Hills Charter