ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SBLive’s California Girls Basketball Top 25: No. 1 Sierra Canyon, No. 17 Brentwood School dominate at Tarkanian Classic; Orange Lutheran returns

By Lance Smith, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFHC7_0jvZfqoP00

We've reached the last week of the 2022 calendar year, but the 2022-23 high school basketball season is still fairly young. This week, a lot of the state's best teams head to the West Coast Jamboree while many others catch up on rest. Then, it's time for league play.

Here are SBLive California's girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 26 - Jan. 1. The rankings are released every week throughout the season.

MORE: LAST WEEK'S RANKINGS

1. Sierra Canyon (10-0 – 1st)

Sierra Canyon dominated the top Division at the Tarkanian Classic, winning all four games by an average of 37 points per game. Arguably its most impressive victory was a 40-point finals rout another top-25 team in the country, Putnam City West (OK) .

2. Etiwanda (10-0 – 2nd)

The Eagles have done nothing but cement their status as a top-five team in the country so far. They open the West Coast Jamboree against Chaminade.

3. La Jolla Country Day (13-1 – 3rd)

It took a matchup with arguably the top team in the country, Long Island Lutheran (NY), to get the Torreys in the L's column. They look to bounce back in Portland at The Holiday Classic.

4. Archbishop Mitty (9-2 – 4th)

Even with Morgan Cheli still injured, the Monarchs bounced back from the Piedmont loss to defeat Desert Vista (AZ), Bishop McNamara (MD), and Sacred Heart (KY) – three other top-30 teams in the country – all by double-digits. Their only loss at the Nike TOC came against Long Island Lutheran.

5. Clovis West (11-0 – 5th)

Clovis West is now up to 18th in the country, and resumes play this week at the Florida Prospects Invitational in Orlando.

6. Piedmont (7-0 – 7th)

The Highlanders defeated California (San Ramon) 63-47 on Friday in non-league action.

7. Folsom (8-2 – 6th)

One of numerous California teams to fare well at the TOC, Folsom defeated Benson Tech (OR), Xavier College Prep (AZ), and Lake City (ID) before falling narrowly to Arizona heavyweight Perry.

8. Carondelet (13-2 – 8th)

Carondelet went 3-1 at the Nike TOC, losing only to a buzzsaw in Las Vegas Centennial.

9. St. Mary's Stockton (9-4 – 9th)

It was a very respectable showing for the Rams at the TOC. They nearly beat reigning national champ Sidwell Friends (D.C.) and Arizona's best team, Desert Vista, in addition to beating Sage Hill and Beaverton, the No. 2 team in Oregon.

10. Mater Dei (8-1 – 10th)

Nearly making the finals in the Diamond (top) Division at the Tarkanian Classic, Mater Dei proved to be the third-best team at the event. It defeated Sheldon (OR), Skyridge (UT), and Coeur d'Alene (ID) while losing only to Oklahoma's top dog, Putnam City West.

11. Sage Hill (9-5 – 11th)

Despite dropping its last two games at the TOC and going 1-3, Sage Hill helped continue establishing itself as a nationally-relevant program. It knocked off Oregon's No. 1 team, Clackamas, by 10 points while playing St. Mary's (Stockton), St. John's (D.C.), and Miami Country Day (FL) closely.

12. Salesian (8-1 – 12th)

Salesian finished the Nike TOC 3-1 with wins over Lynwood, Benson Tech (OR), and Bellarmine Prep (WA).

13. Ontario Christian (12-2 – 13th)

The Knights are on a five-game winning streak with no sign of slowing down.

14. San Joaquin Memorial (5-3 – 14th)

It's a NorCal test for the Panthers to open the West Coast Jamboree. They take on Cardinal Newman.

15. Los Osos (9-0 – 15th)

Los Osos resumes play against Pioneer at the Whittier Tournament.

16. Santiago Corona (8-4 – 16th)

Add Santiago to the list of top teams ready for the West Coast Jamboree.

17. Brentwood School (12-3 – 17th)

After three straight blowout wins to start the Tarkanian Classic, Brentwood won the Ruby Division title game in dramatic fashion against Timpview (UT).

18. Mission Hills (2-2 – 18th)

Mission Hills opens the SoCal Holiday Classic at Canyon Hills against Corona Centennial.

19. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (9-1 – 19th)

The Irish have not much to lose and a lot to gain heading into a test against Carondelet.

20. Leuzinger (10-3 – 20th)

The biggest test left on the schedule for The Leu is on Jan. 16 against Bonita Vista.

21. Oakland Tech (5-2 – 19th)

Oakland Tech finished the Nike TOC with wins over Rosary Academy and Xavier College Prep (AZ).

22. Corona Centennial (6-5 – 22nd)

After beating Columbine (CO) and Cardinal Newman, Centennial finished the Nike TOC with a narrow loss to Pennsylvania heavyweight Spring-Ford and a good win over Bishop O'Dowd.

23. Bishop Montgomery (12-4 – 24th)

Bishop Montgomery has put together a nice four-game winning streak, beating Windward, Redondo Union, Pacifica (Oxnard), and now Westlake.

24. Westchester (7-0 – 25th)

The Comets pick back up again in tournament play against Mount Miguel.

25. Orange Lutheran (12-3 – Bubble)

A 3-1 showing at the TOC was enough to get OLu back into the top 25, which it's been just barely outside of for the last few weeks. Its only loss their came to an excellent Bullis (MD) squad, and it defeated Valley View, O'Connor (AZ), and ThunderRidge (CO).

ON THE BUBBLE:

Cardinal Newman, Antelope, Chaminade, Marlborough, Lynwood, Clovis, Windward, Buchanan (Clovis), St. Joseph (Santa Maria), Acalanes, Mater Dei Catholic, Vanden, San Ramon Valley, Bishop O'Dowd, Westview, Bonita Vista, Harvard-Westlake, Granada Hills Charter

Comments / 1

Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 5

The Week 5 SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 rankings are out and Hebron Christian has overtaken the No. 2 spot from Brookwood. The Lions have crushed the opposition this season and are more than worthy of taking over the No. 2 spot. Mt. Paran Christian was outside of the Top 10 two ...
GEORGIA STATE
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tourine

California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide

If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)

California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California and National Drought Summary for December 27, 2022, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 81% of California in Severe Drought

California and National Drought Summary for December 27, 2022. December 29, 2022 - A powerful low-pressure trough developed in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the eastern contiguous U.S. (CONUS) during this U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) week (December 21-27). At the surface, the trough was associated with a strong cold front that poured frigid arctic air into the U.S. east of the Rockies. Daytime maximum temperatures in the northern Plains were well below zero degrees Fahrenheit, with minimum temperatures colder than 20 below zero, at the peak of the cold wave. Bismarck, North Dakota, registered minus 10 for a high and minus 20 for a low on December 21 and 22; the high was below zero for 4 consecutive days and below freezing for at least 2 consecutive weeks. Williston, North Dakota, recorded minus 17 for a high and minus 29 for a low on December 20. The freezing arctic air spread to the Gulf of Mexico and East coasts, and even breeched the Rocky Mountain chain to reach the Pacific Northwest. The high temperature at Tupelo, Mississippi, was only 18 degrees with a low of 4 on December 23. Rain, freezing rain, and snow accompanied the arctic front as it swept east and south. An inch or more of precipitation fell across parts of the Gulf Coast and from the Appalachians to East Coast when the front tapped Gulf and Atlantic moisture. Some parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states received over 2 inches of precipitation, while an inch or more occurred over the lee sides of the Great Lakes, largely in the form of heavy lake effect snow. Buffalo, New York, officially measured 50.3 inches of snow from December 23-26, but much more snow fell in other favored leeside areas. Locally up to half an inch of precipitation occurred from the northern Plains to Upper Mississippi Valley. But the northwesterly flow was otherwise dry, so large parts of the Great Plains, Mississippi Valley, and Ohio Valley to Gulf Coast received less than half an inch of precipitation to no precipitation. The arctic blast froze soils across much of the Great Plains to Upper Mississippi Valley. Any precipitation that fell was not able to penetrate the frozen ground to increase soil moisture, so much of this region had no change in USDM status. In reaction to the eastern trough, an upper-level ridge developed over the western CONUS. This kept weekly temperatures near to warmer than normal from California to the Four Corners states, but it also kept much of the West dry. The exception was northern California to the Pacific Northwest and parts of the central and northern Rockies, where Pacific fronts brought areas of rain and snow. Two inches or more of precipitation fell in coastal areas and in the northern Rockies, with up to ten inches in parts of western Washington. Meanwhile Hawaii and Puerto Rico had a mostly drier-than-normal week while drier- and colder-than-normal weather dominated Alaska. The deep freeze and dry weather resulted in status quo conditions for much of the country. Drought or abnormal dryness expanded in parts of the Midwest, Colorado, and Puerto Rico, while contraction occurred in a few areas in the Southeast, East Coast, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California

“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry

As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy