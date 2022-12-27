ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 16

She-She
3d ago

Hurts my heart to read this! It’s becoming so commonplace that we as a society are immune to a tragic situation like this one. Praying that the victims family will seek justice for their loved one.

Reply(2)
10
soapy
3d ago

Some people just don’t care, and have no respect for human lives! 🤦‍♀️ Either they have a mental illness, or they are just plain evil! 👿 May God judge the evil doers, and take care of the innocent victims! 🙏🙏

Reply
6
Deirdre Senior
3d ago

This is what the supposed to be the Justice System is letting loose in our communities to terrorize us. Be safe.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy found shot in Prospect Heights

CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot while driving in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving southbound around 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a gunman on the sidewalk started shooting, police said. The victim drove to Mount Sinai Hospital to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One brother shot, another arrested after fight with police at scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is recovering after getting into a fight at the shooting scene – and we have learned the young man who got into a conflict with police was there to help his brother – the victim of the shooting.CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Thursday to the mother of the two brothers. She has double the worry.One of Latosha Bradley's sons sits in the hospital, while the other is in police custody. Bradley is concerned – after a fill-up at a South Side gas station led to both her sons not coming home Thursday night.Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and critically wounded in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 48-year-old was outside around 8:20 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gresham shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy