Read full article on original website
She-She
3d ago
Hurts my heart to read this! It’s becoming so commonplace that we as a society are immune to a tragic situation like this one. Praying that the victims family will seek justice for their loved one.
Reply(2)
10
soapy
3d ago
Some people just don’t care, and have no respect for human lives! 🤦♀️ Either they have a mental illness, or they are just plain evil! 👿 May God judge the evil doers, and take care of the innocent victims! 🙏🙏
Reply
6
Deirdre Senior
3d ago
This is what the supposed to be the Justice System is letting loose in our communities to terrorize us. Be safe.
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
Chicago shooting: Teen injured in drive-by shooting near Washington Park, police say
The 16-year-old was standing near a sidewalk when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the leg, another suffers graze wound to the face in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg and another suffered a graze wound to the face in Roseland Thursday. At about 5:02 p.m., two men were in the 100 block of East 100th Street when they were approached by two male offenders, Chicago police said. The offenders produced...
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Boy found shot in Prospect Heights
CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot while driving in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving southbound around 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a gunman on the sidewalk started shooting, police said. The victim drove to Mount Sinai Hospital to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
One brother shot, another arrested after fight with police at scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is recovering after getting into a fight at the shooting scene – and we have learned the young man who got into a conflict with police was there to help his brother – the victim of the shooting.CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Thursday to the mother of the two brothers. She has double the worry.One of Latosha Bradley's sons sits in the hospital, while the other is in police custody. Bradley is concerned – after a fill-up at a South Side gas station led to both her sons not coming home Thursday night.Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and critically wounded in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 48-year-old was outside around 8:20 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police. He suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Gresham shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot...
Chicago police: Shots fired after car slams into semi in South Loop
Shots were fired after a crash involving a semi-truck in the South Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man pushing another man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Brainerd Thursday night. At about 6:23 p.m., a man was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street in the 9400 block of South Ashland when the driver of a 2007 white Chevy SUV struck them, police said.
Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Comments / 16