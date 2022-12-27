ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elite group of first responders helps Texans recover from disasters

By Ryan Chandler
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjkQe_0jvZfTho00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As North Texans prepared for severe weather and heeded Tornado Warnings Monday night, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a familiar directive.

“The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to address any potential severe weather expected to impact communities across our state,” the governor announced Monday afternoon. “I thank all of our emergency response personnel who are working around the clock to protect their fellow Texans this holiday season.”

The announcement is one of more than 30 instances just this year in which Abbott has “activated state resources,” “increased readiness levels,” or “directed immediate assistance” to areas in need. The levers behind such moves involve a statewide web of first responders and interagency coordination that can connect Texans with help before and after disaster strikes.

“The governor has a large toolbox when it comes to response in the state of Texas,” said Jeff Saunders, the director of the Texas A&M Task Force 1. “The good news is we practice a lot because this state is generally under some type of disaster declaration for large events.”

Saunders’ task force is among the first to answer nearly every call for assistance.

“We’re the A-team,” he said.

He leads a team of more than 250 firefighters, doctors, search and rescue canines, and other elite first responders who team up with local agencies in need. This week, a team of 35 task force members specially trained in building stabilization deployed to North Texas for tornadoes.

“We want to make sure that we’re a benefit to the local first responders that are on scene,’ Saunders said. “We bring a whole bunch more people in with those skills, as well as a large component of specialized equipment that helps us helps us to do exactly what’s needed.”

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is asking Texans who experienced significant damage to report it to them. They direct people in need to their Independent State of Texas Assessment Tool – iSTAT – to alert their department of urgent recovery needs.

The department uses self-reported damage assessments to connect Texans with state resources and determine whether an event meets the cost threshold to request federal aid.

You can access the tool at damage.tdem.texas.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Jennifer Shuford named commissioner of Texas public health agency

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Dr. Jennifer Shuford has been named commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, state officials announced Tuesday. Shuford’s leadership of the department was made permanent months after she...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas

Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy