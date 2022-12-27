ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AppHarvest Completes Sale-Leaseback Of Kentucky Farm For $127M

By Shivani Kumaresan
  • AppHarvest Inc APPH has finalized the sale-leaseback of its Berea, Kentucky, indoor leafy greens farm for just over $127 million.
  • The company has also opened its 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Kentucky.
  • AppHarvest has entered an agreement with Mastronardi Berea LLC, a joint venture between Mastronardi Produce and COFRA Holding, for the sale-leaseback of its Berea high-tech indoor farm with an initial lease rate of 7.5% over 10 years.
  • The lease shall have four renewal terms of five years each.
  • Some of the proceeds of the sale-leaseback will be used to repay the previously announced $30 million bridge loan from Mastronardi Produce to AppHarvest.
  • The company has quadrupled the number of farms operating in its network in 2022.
  • Price Action: APPH shares are trading higher by 7.44% at $0.6149 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

