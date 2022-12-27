Read full article on original website
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Houston Chronicle
House panel releases Trump tax returns in another setback for former president
The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released Donald Trump's tax returns, dealing yet another setback to the former president and 2024 White House candidate as he faces multiple federal and state investigations. The Democratic-led panel released the financial documents for six years, capping a protracted legal and political...
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Wants Love Child's Last Name Legally Changed To Biden
The ex-stripper who gave birth to Hunter Biden's daughter out of wedlock wants their daughter to have the perks of being connected to a "politically powerful" family. Lunden Roberts rushed to an Arkansas court on Tuesday and asked the judge to legally change the last name of the love child she shares with Hunter to Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter has never met four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, according to Lunden. Her grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have allegedly never seen their granddaughter either. In the filing, Navy's mom claimed the first family has remained “estranged from the child.”That...
Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao addresses Trump's 'racist taunt' about her
Chao and her husband, Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, typically stay mum about former President Donald Trump's inflammatory comments.
Houston Chronicle
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters...
Houston Chronicle
In 1856, the House needed two months and 133 votes to elect a speaker
For the first time in exactly 100 years, the U.S. House of Representatives may need more than one round of voting to elect a speaker when the new Congress convenes on Tuesday. But a few extra rounds of balloting would be a far cry from the nearly two months and 133 votes the House took to choose its leader in 1856 - the longest and most contentious speaker election in its history.
