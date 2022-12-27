Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after snow
If you’re rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you’re not alone. Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after …. If you’re rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you’re not alone. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …
wymt.com
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
wymt.com
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYKT/WYMT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water District...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
WTVQ
Kentucky American Water talks conserving water, higher bills and additional assistance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Lexington continues to feel the aftermath of the recent winter storm, with burst pipes or leaks, some people may be worried about its potential effect on their next water bill. “Anytime there is a leak in the home, whether it be a leak, or...
WKYT 27
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
fox56news.com
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder. Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 …. Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
wymt.com
Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
WKYT 27
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
wbontv.com
Citizen Voice & Times & Clay City Times publish final issues this week
This week marks the end of an era in Estill and Powell Counties, as the Citizen Voice and Times and the Clay City Times newspapers have published their final issues, leaving a journalistic void that will loom large in both communities. Owner/Publisher, Teresa Hatfield-Barger broke the news to staff this...
WKYT 27
Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak
Owingsville, Ky. (WKYT) - A water leak caused the ceiling of Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville to collapse on Sunday. A representative of the nursing home said they are in the process of cleaning and repairing the collapse. They say there were no reported injuries nor resident relocations.
WKYT 27
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
wymt.com
Man killed in Rowan County crash
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead. Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two...
wymt.com
Burst water pipe damages Richmond Hall of Justice
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be several months of repairs for the Hall of Justice building in Madison County after a burst pipe caused significant damage on Christmas day. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe got his first chance to see the damage sustained to the Madison County Hall of Justice after a pipe burst Christmas morning.
WKYT 27
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
