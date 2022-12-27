East-side Sioux Falls home with pool sells for $1.54 million
A home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $1.54 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Dec. 5-9.
The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 813 S. Torrey Pine Lane offers 4,550 square-feet by Willow Run Golf Course. The house was built in 2021 and features a covered deck, a wet bar, two fireplaces and a pool, according to Zillow.
This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of Dec. 5-9, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.
All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.
Top Homes:
- 813 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $1.54 million
- 921 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $885,000
- 4400 S. Duluth Avenue, $790,000
- 6205 S. Medina Circle, $770,000
- 8618 W. Shoreline Place, $733,000
- 3808 S. Pillsberry Avenue, $700,000
- 2613 S. Purdue Avenue, $689,000
- 112 N. Wildcat Drive, $665,000
- 3301 S. Tim Trail, $620,000
- 412 N. Piper Drive, $562,500
