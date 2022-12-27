ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

East-side Sioux Falls home with pool sells for $1.54 million

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lo4AV_0jvZe2JJ00

A home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $1.54 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Dec. 5-9.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 813 S. Torrey Pine Lane offers 4,550 square-feet by Willow Run Golf Course. The house was built in 2021 and features a covered deck, a wet bar, two fireplaces and a pool, according to Zillow.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of Dec. 5-9, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 813 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $1.54 million
  2. 921 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $885,000
  3. 4400 S. Duluth Avenue, $790,000
  4. 6205 S. Medina Circle, $770,000
  5. 8618 W. Shoreline Place, $733,000
  6. 3808 S. Pillsberry Avenue, $700,000
  7. 2613 S. Purdue Avenue, $689,000
  8. 112 N. Wildcat Drive, $665,000
  9. 3301 S. Tim Trail, $620,000
  10. 412 N. Piper Drive, $562,500

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car

ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a 69-year-old man was conned out of nearly $20K through a bitcoin scam. Sgt. Aaron Benson stated the victim clicked on a computer popup that led to him receiving a phone call from someone who claimed the victim’s computer was hacked. The caller told the victim that the bank and the FBI were involved, and he needed to pay a certain amount of money to fix the issue. The victim was instructed to transfer cash through a bitcoin ATM.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area. Toys R Us has opened inside Macy’s at The Empire Mall. While the store-within-a-store at Macy’s opened for the holiday season, it is a permanent addition. Toys R Us had a standalone store on The Empire Mall campus until it closed in 2018 as part of a nationwide bankruptcy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
BROOKINGS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy