East-side Sioux Falls home with pool sells for $1.54 million

A home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $1.54 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Dec. 5-9.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 813 S. Torrey Pine Lane offers 4,550 square-feet by Willow Run Golf Course. The house was built in 2021 and features a covered deck, a wet bar, two fireplaces and a pool, according to Zillow.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of Dec. 5-9, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes: