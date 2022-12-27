ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police investigating suspicious death in south Austin Tuesday morning

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeaWP_0jvZe1Qa00

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Authorities are on the scene of a suspicious death investigation Tuesday morning in south Austin.

Police were called around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, near Menchaca Road and Dittmar Road. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area, officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with three gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers and medics began lifesaving measures, but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say they have a possible suspect in the case detained; an investigation into the homicide continues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in NW Austin auto-pedestrian collision

Police have identified a man that was killed after being hit by an SUV in northwest Austin on Dec. 22. The Austin Police Department responded to the crash in the southbound lane of the North US Highway 183 service road near Balcones Club Drive. The crash happened just before 8 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Last of ten indicted on human smuggling charges plead guilty

DEL RIO, Texas - The last two defendants arrested last year on human smuggling charges pled guilty. Lauren Michelle Malmquist, aka "Mama" and "Lala," 33, of Round Rock and Eduardo Rivera Benitez, aka "Lalo" and "Casper," 24, of Bastrop pleaded guilty to illegal alien transportation resulting in death. Malmquist and...
DEL RIO, TX
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
598
Followers
487
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy