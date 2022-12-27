Police investigating suspicious death in south Austin Tuesday morning

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Authorities are on the scene of a suspicious death investigation Tuesday morning in south Austin.

Police were called around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, near Menchaca Road and Dittmar Road. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area, officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with three gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers and medics began lifesaving measures, but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say they have a possible suspect in the case detained; an investigation into the homicide continues.