Galesburg warming shelter has relocated. Here's why

GALESBURG — The city-sponsored winter warming center is now located in the community room of the William H. Moon Towers, 255 W. Tompkins.

The warming center, which was previously planned to be located in the Hawthorne Gym, is free and open to the public every day of the week, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The center will provide showers, a place to sleep and whatever food the center receives via donations. Daytime warming is provided as long as staff is available.

Derek Antoine, executive director of the Knox County Housing Authority, said the warming center has been open for two weeks already and is receiving about 10 guests a night. The center is primarily operated by The Salvation Army staff and funded by a $76,000 grant Galesburg City Council approved on Dec. 5.

Antoine said the location of the warming center will not be in the Hawthorne Gym this year, where it was located last winter, because the Knox County Housing Authority had difficulty securing insurance for facilitating the center in the space.

The warming center in the community room of The Moon Towers is set to operate until March 31, 2023, but Antoine said it is likely that the warming center will be moved to 510 N. Kellogg, a space operated by The Salvation Army, in approximately 4-5 weeks.

Using the 510 N. Kellogg building as a warming center would constitute a change-of-use for the building and require the former church to have a sprinkler system. Galesburg City Council decided to grant a variance to the requirement that the building have a sprinkler system during a Dec. 19 meeting.

Council members Wayne Dennis, Kevin Wallace, Dwight White and Sarah Davis voted in favor of the variance. Council member Bradley Hix voted against it. Jaclyn Smith-Esters and Larry Cox abstained.

Meghan Templeton, director of The Salvation Army in Galesburg, said 510 N. Kellogg will be ready to take over as the warming shelter once a shower is installed and plumbing work, which is out for bidding, is completed.