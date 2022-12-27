ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Southwest cancellations: Passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve

By Makea Luzader, Dave Leval
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZRJZ_0jvZdfQ400

UPDATE 12/26 10:30 p.m. — Southwest canceled all its flights for Monday night. Many who had spent all day waiting in line at BWI left after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was Saturday.

An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line that had formed during the day as passengers waited to claim their luggage.

UPDATE 12/26 9:44 p.m. — An employee with Southwest at BWI announced to passengers waiting in line that if they got to the counter Monday evening, the earliest date they would be able to fly out is New Year’s Eve.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLUAS_0jvZdfQ400
    Baggage claim for Southwest Airlines was filled with passengers on Monday evening after they received news from employees that the earliest they would be able to get on a flight was New Year’s Eve.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBICg_0jvZdfQ400
    Baggage claim for Southwest Airlines was filled with passengers on Monday evening after they received news from employees that the earliest they would be able to get on a flight was New Year’s Eve.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCM4c_0jvZdfQ400
    Baggage claim for Southwest Airlines was filled with passengers on Monday evening after they received news from employees that the earliest they would be able to get on a flight was New Year’s Eve.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p058l_0jvZdfQ400
    Baggage claim for Southwest Airlines was filled with passengers on Monday evening after they received news from employees that the earliest they would be able to get on a flight was New Year’s Eve.

The U.S. Department of Transportation released a statement on Twitter about the cancellations saying, “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

According to FlightAware, 69% of Southwest flights have been canceled nationwide in the past 24 hours.

( DC News Now ) — As flight cancellations and delays continue to sweep the nation during high holiday traffic after frigid temperatures and winter weather, one airline was seeing high volumes of cancellations.

According to the flight tracker FlightAware, many flight cancellations — around 65% — on December 26 were from Southwest.

DC News Now reached out to the airline for a statement, and they confirmed that a “significant portion” of their flights have been canceled. They also offered “heartfelt apologies,” saying the challenges to customers and employees alike were “just beginning.”

Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 26

“We’re supposed to be flying to Puerto Rico, and I don’t think we’re ever going to get to Puerto Rico. The line is not even moving,” said passenger Tina Lustgarten.

Passengers affected by the airline’s changes lined up at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on Monday.

Passengers lined up outside of Southwest at BWI on December 26, 2022, after a series of delays and cancellations.

“I was up here visiting family over Christmas. A good freezing vacation, and I’m ready to go back to Florida,” said passenger Michele Reed.

We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.

We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.

This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options.

Statement from Southwest

“We’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees,” Southwest said in their statement. “With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.”

Many customers who had been in line for hours trying to get answers were done and told DC News Now that they were ready to throw in the towel.

“We’re giving up. We’re going to go home,” Lustgarten said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 16

Tulah1
3d ago

Who Cares...They chose to fly knowing full well this storm was coming.....Next time, pay attention to weather that will delay or cancel flights....

Reply
8
Living in Zurich-Watchin the US toilet
3d ago

Pfft Well heh—In the SPIRIT of things everyone needs to be UNITED and look out the airport window and view the FRONTIER and always remember DELTA does leave the airport…Pfffft Southwest pffttt

Reply
6
Related
WTAJ

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the homicide investigation of […]
MOSCOW, ID
WTAJ

Is Ames Department Store coming back to Pa?

(WTAJ) — In August 2002 Ames Department Stores across the country went out of business. Over 20 years later, the discount store is expected to make a comeback. While details about the store’s return are limited, an announcement from the Ames website has teased the return of the department stores in states including Pennsylvania. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Man charged for selling gun used in shooting death of Altoona teen

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The man police said sold the stolen gun used in the 2020 deadly shooting of an Altoona 15-year-old is now in custody.  Jordan Miller, 21, is accused of selling the stolen Glock handgun used to kill Devon Pfirsching in an Altoona alley in late February 2020. Police contend Miller sold the stolen […]
ALTOONA, PA
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Upworthy

The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy