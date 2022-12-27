Read full article on original website
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
13 people died in car crashes over the Christmas holiday
The fatality numbers are in for the Christmas holiday travel period and Georgia. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 13 people lost their lives in traffic deaths. There were 10 fatal crashes throughout the state. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended...
Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
Man killed in Christmas Eve car crash in Forsyth County
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crashPhoto byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crash.
2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
Man transported to Marietta Memorial after car crashes into Marietta Dollar Tree
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car crashed into the Marietta Dollar Tree on Monday, December 26. The crash happened at 3:49 in the afternoon. Marietta Police Captain Aaron Nedeff said a man was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade in the parking lot when he experienced a medical issue. The man lost control of the Jeep and slammed into a pillar at Dollar Tree.
Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
NE Ga police blotter: three killed in crashes in Hart and Habersham counties
Two people were killed in a Monday crash on Royston Highway in Hart County. The driver and a passenger died in the single-vehicle accident. The Georgia State Patrol says the names of the victims have not yet been released. The Georgia State Patrol says a Clarkesville man was killed in...
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Retired Carroll County firefighter battling cancer loses home in fire
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Tragedy struck the family of a retired Carroll County firefighter who is already battling cancer. A fire two days before Christmas left them homeless. His face may look familiar—the hero of a 2014 rescue operation for a little girl trapped inside a well. After 22 years as a firefighter, Clay Kierbow hung up his uniform, but he is now fighting a completely different battle.
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
A Clarksville Man Died On Christmas Eve In A Single-vehicle Crash
One local family will never forget the Christmas Eve tragedy that befell them after a man from Clarkesville was killed in a crash involving a single vehicle late on Saturday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Wendell Canup was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck down GA 255 in the...
