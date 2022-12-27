Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH to conduct limited storm debris collection starting on Jan. 9
(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The Town of Kill Devil Hills Public Services Department will be conducting a limited storm debris collection from sound side properties impacted by flooding during winter storm Elliot beginning Monday Jan. 9, 2023. The limited collection will be provided for properties along Bay Drive, the 700 block of Canal Drive, Cedar Drive west of W. First Street, Captains Circle and W. First Street west of Canal Drive. Please have items for collection placed in the Street right-of way not later than Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
outerbanksvoice.com
With bad weather forecast, Manteo moves New Year’s Eve party to Jan. 1
The Town of Manteo has posted this announcement about moving its New Year’s Eve celebration from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 1. Here is the information about the rescheduled and revised event that will still culminate with fireworks. Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is...
outerbanksvoice.com
Yvonne Stowe Austin of Hatteras, December 27
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, NC died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco, NC. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930, to the late Lille Gaskill Stowe and Preston Stowe. Yvonne was a homemaker and member of the Hatteras Assembly of God.
outerbanksvoice.com
David George Rhoads, December 29
David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
outerbanksvoice.com
Jamie Alan Killen of Nags Head, December 25
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
Comments / 0