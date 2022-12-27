Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Grand Island for possession and other charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- One person was arrested for multiple charges and two people were cited for possession of drugs following a traffic stop. The Grand Island Police Department said officers saw a vehicle with expired registration heading west on 16th St. W and Sycamore St. N. Police said they...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman sentenced to prison for distribution of meth
LINCOLN – A Kearney woman was sentenced recently in federal court to four and a half years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Hub
'Family members at gunpoint': Kearney Police issue scam alert
KEARNEY – During the last couple of weeks, Kearney Police Department has received reports of scammers using different techniques to steal money from people and cause fear and panic in their victims' lives. The scams have come in the form of phone calls, contact through social media pages, text...
foxnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Nance County man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm family
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. -- A Nance County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his family while on parole. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the Nebraska Department of Corrections Division of Parole Supervision to help in apprehending Levi Laska for parol violations. The Sheriff's Office said...
KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
GI man facing charges after firing gun inside home on Christmas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 28 felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident involving a gun on Christmas morning. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of east 1st Street for a report of gunshots around 5:48 a.m. Once on scene, officers heard more shots fired.
foxnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
KSNB Local4
Five displaced after garage fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Five people are displaced from their home, after a garage fire Monday afternoon. According to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl, the fire happened at 1:06 p.m. in the 200 block of Tilden St., when one of the occupants of the home smelled smoke coming from the garage and called the fire department.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney County accident sends one to hospital
AXTELL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in central Nebraska on Friday, sending on to the hospital. The Kearney County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44 on Dec. 23 around 8:15 p.m. A 46-year-old Naponee woman...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island temporary casino open for business
Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
NebraskaTV
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
knopnews2.com
Kearney Archway temporarily closes due to broken water pipe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The bitterly cold temperatures caused some problems for the Archway in Kearney. Archway Executive Director Joanne Hoatson said they had a water pipe break and have been closed the past couple days for repairs. She said it happened in the entryway between the front doors so...
KSNB Local4
Water pipe breakages floods Salvation Army of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bursting water pipes caused extensive flooding inside The Salvation Army of Grand Island’s West Third Street headquarters building early on Monday, forcing the temporary suspension of community services offered by the organization. The Salvation Army of Grand Island leadership received word of the flooding...
klkntv.com
Nebraska homeless shelter says 80 people were displaced when water pipe burst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A water pipe burst at a homeless shelter in Hastings on Sunday, leaving 80 guests displaced. Officials say they had no choice but to evacuate Crossroads Mission Avenue around midnight, as water was spraying on an electric panel, causing a fire hazard. Everyone has since...
