koamnewsnow.com
Grain hauler goes off-road, launching off culvert, driver manages to stay upright
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reports of a tractor trailer hauling grain crashing off MO-126 near State Route M in western Barton County alerted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr S. Carpenter of Troop D tells us the driver of the hauler was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
kggfradio.com
Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44
There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman delivers employees through transit system
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s largest employer has an easy way to get their employees from the parking lot to the hospital, and back. It’s called “FRED” or “Freeman Rapid Employee Delivery.” A set of three buses will pick up and take freeman health system employees from the “FRED” parking lot south of the main hospital, to the hospital’s front door.
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
koamnewsnow.com
RV fire in East Town Neighborhood spreads quickly in high winds
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, reports of an RV fire near the alley of Central and High Ave alerted Joplin E-911. RV camper on fire under power lines. During the fire an electric line to a residence caught fire and broke loose...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
koamnewsnow.com
Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit & killed by train north of Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Sarcoxie man was identified as the victim in a train versus pedestrian crash on Christmas Day. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles was walking along the railroad tracks west of Missouri 43 just a mile north of Joplin where he was struck by a KC Southern train.
koamnewsnow.com
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
Fire at Rogers senior living facility caused by cigarette, fire chief says
ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500 block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers on Wednesday. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to an alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor. No injuries have been reported and there is little smoke damage, officials say.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin in 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — We are looking ahead (locally) To some of what’s to come in the new year. “2023 is going to be an excellent year for us,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Mgr. That starts with better options for drivers. “The 32nd widening project that’s underway....
fourstateshomepage.com
The deadline is approaching for Missouri property taxes
KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes. The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st. In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.
Procession route for Detective Paul Newell's memorial service in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Memorial Service for Detective Paul Newell will be held on Dec. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, AR. 72758. The memorial in Rogers and the burial in Maysville will be open to the public. The procession route...
koamnewsnow.com
Driver dies in Christmas Day crash after hitting concrete capped vertical culvert
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Fatal crash on Apricot. Newton County Deputies, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded emergency....
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
fourstateshomepage.com
The Courts Building is moving operations
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Operations there are about to end at the Courts Building. Court activity is on pause as judges, clerks and staff make the move to the brand-new building across the parking lot. It’s a two-week break to make the transition, and make sure everything works properly. Jasper...
fourstateshomepage.com
Looking ahead to 2023 for SWMO schools
KSNF/KODE — While many of us may still be recovering from the presents, food, and fun of Christmas, many local leaders are looking ahead to the new year, and what it means for schools, government, and even our digital lives. 2022 has been a busy year for the Neosho...
