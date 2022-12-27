ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Republicans gain voters, Democrats lose as Kentucky sees registration increase

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j90Ir_0jvZcqhm00

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Voter registration in Kentucky continues to grow.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November.

11,078 new voters registered, and 7,074 voters were removed: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 voters were convicted of felonies, 498 voters moved out of state, 81 voters were deemed mentally incompetent, and 25 voters voluntarily de-registered.

“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” said Adams. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”

Archer Park light display honors fallen Kentucky officers

1,633,890 Kentucky voters (45.5%) are registered Republicans. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters.

1,603,358 Kentucky voters (44.6%) are registered Democrats. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters.

Independent or other affiliations make up 9.9% of Kentucky’s electorate. “Other” registration increased by 3,338.

Kentuckians who want to update their party affiliation should do so by Dec. 31 in order to be eligible to vote in the May 2023 primary.

Comments / 47

Cportmomma
3d ago

I don’t care how they register but it’s how they vote. But this last election needed improvements. They voted for women’s rights but kept the ones that tried to get rid of it. That was just stupidity on their part.

Reply(1)
4
Drizzt
3d ago

I see this as good but isn't mitchy from KY? if so they're not that smart and need to vote in someone new

Reply
6
Patricia Yaden
3d ago

I'll never understand voting Against your own interest?

Reply(15)
11
