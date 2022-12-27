ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is now home to 30 million people

By ALEXA URA, The Texas Tribune
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago

Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people.

New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.

The state’s population has been on an upward trajectory for decades, accompanied by demographic shifts that have reshaped everything from its politics to its classrooms as people of color have powered its growth .

Texas’ population increased by 470,708 people since July 2021, the largest gain in the nation. Texas regularly holds that top spot on the bureau’s annual population updates. Roughly half of that growth came from net domestic migration — the number of people coming to Texas from other states — while the other half was split almost evenly between net international migration and natural increase, which is the difference between births and deaths.

[ Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows ]

The state’s source of population gains often fluctuates year to year. The bureau’s estimates from 2010-19 showed Texas’ growth based on natural increase and net migration, including both domestic and international, were close to even over the decade.

Despite its growth, Texas remains far behind California, which has been the most populous state in the nation since the early 1960s. The latest estimates put California’s population at 39,029,342.

However, California’s growth has been stunted recently as it continued to lose residents to other states. California outpaced Texas in growth based on international migration, but this year’s estimates showed the state’s population shrunk in size by 113,649 residents after experiencing big losses from domestic migration.

The Golden State has lost almost half a million residents in the last two years alone. Its population losses, reportedly, have been partly driven by high housing prices , as well as by quality of life and transportation challenges .

Earlier this year, a separate estimate from the Census Bureau indicated that Texas may have passed another demographic milestone : the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents.

Population figures derived from the bureau’s American Community Survey showed Hispanic Texans made up 40.2% of the state’s population in 2021, while non-Hispanic white Texans made up 39.4%. Those estimates are not considered official. The bureau’s official population estimates as of July 2021 showed the Hispanic and non-Hispanic white populations virtually even in size.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/12/22/texas-population-growth-30-million-census/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 0

Related
San Marcos Record

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year's 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates. Natural growth — the number of births minus the number of...
GEORGIA STATE
San Marcos Record

The Economist: Gazing at the Texas economic horizon

Despite incessant headwinds, the Texas economy has been performing quite well, regaining ground lost during the COVID-19 shutdowns and then some. In fact, the increase in Texas jobs between February 2020 (just before the pandemic) and October 2022 represents more than 80% of the net gain in the entire country. While the state is well positioned to remain formidable, there are daunting challenges. Let’s take a brief gaze into the long-term horizon. The difficulties facing the national and global economies will clearly affect Texas. After all, the state is responsible for about one-sixth of all US exports. Inflation has remained stubbornly...
TEXAS STATE
San Marcos Record

Answers to Go

, Q.A. I heard that there is a legend about the Alamo at Christmas time, and a miracle with a plant? Is that the poinsettia story? There are at least two stories that I found that are like what you describe. The first is a telling of the legend of the Alamo and the berries that grow around Christmas time in the book “Christmas in Texas” by Elizabeth Silverthorne (pp. 21-22). It is written as follows: “There is an enduring legend of a miracle that happened at an early Christmas celebration at the Mission San Antonio de Valero, now known as the...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
San Marcos Record

Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S., and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on the East Coast by late afternoon. Those flights accounted for more than 80% of the 3,000 trips that got canceled nationwide Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightAware. And the chaos seemed certain to continue. The airline also scrubbed 2,500 flights for...
ILLINOIS STATE
San Marcos Record

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions had been slated to expire Wednesday. The federal government acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.” But the...
EL PASO, TX
San Marcos Record

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic....
LOUISIANA STATE
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

258
Followers
446
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy