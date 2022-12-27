Read full article on original website
David Rhoads
David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
Rose G. Sorey
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
Wayne T. Forehand
Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
Jamie Alan Killen
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
Thomas Leon O’Neal
Thomas Leon O’Neal was born in Manteo, North Carolina on June 5, 1938. He was the older of two sons of the late Benjamin Sheldon O’Neal and Arretta Midgett O’Neal. He went home to Glory on Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at his home in Manteo, NC.
Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1
Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
Coming soon to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse…
Do the Outer Banks hold a special place in your heart?. If you’re like me, you have many memories of beach days and incredible sunsets with friends and family – particularly at Cape Hatteras National Seashore which protects 70 miles of shorelinestarting in south Nags Head and going all the way to the end of Ocracoke Island.
OBX Coast Guard Auxiliary to offer boating skills, seamanship course in January & February
Registration is now open for the OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary “Boating Skills and Seamanship Course” course that will be held January 24, 26, 31 and February 2, 7, 9, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Shores Fire Department. If you are serious about boating...
Christmas tree collection to begin January 11 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will be collecting natural Christmas trees beginning on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and other non-organic items from your tree. Place your tree in the right-of-way adjacent to your property and ensure that it is away from all other objects, no later than January 10th.
Property/house check program offered
The Duck Police Department offers a property/house check program to the Town’s property owners. As part of the program, the officers make periodic checks of residences that are not occupied during the off-season. The officers look for open windows and doors and other signs of unauthorized entry, as well...
Man charged with multiple drug counts after arrest in Nags Head
On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:58pm, Deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head, NC. While conducting the stop a Nags Head K-9 unit arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle and occupant were searched and amounts of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. During the search the occupant tried to destroy evidence prior to being arrested.
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
Done opening Christmas gifts? The Town of Duck is offering holiday recycling reminders!
Still have wrapping paper or cardboard boxes lingering around your home? The Town of Duck is offering residents and locals alike an array of tips courtesy of Recycle Right NC to remember while celebrating this holiday season:. Cardboard packaging, gift boxes, and cards can be recycled. Flatten boxes first!. Bows...
REMINDER: Fireworks, sparklers, sky lanterns prohibited during New Year’s Eve celebrations
As we ring in the New Year, please remember that the use of fireworks, sparklers ,and sky lanterns in the Town of Duck is strictly prohibited and is punishable by a $250.00 fine as well as a mandatory court appearance. Please do your part to prevent damaging fires, injurieis, and...
5 things to know about winter weather forecasts
As temperatures continue to drop exponentially, the Town of Kill Devil Hills is offering residents and visitors a variety of tips to stay in the know during the process of keeping warm:. Snow or ice totals can vary greatly over short distances. A heavy snow band may form, dropping more...
