Woman Who Brought Wild Raccoon Into North Dakota Bar Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Multiple Charges

A woman who brought a feral raccoon into a bar earlier this year has avoided jail time. But, according to reports, Erin Christensen will have to spend a year on probation instead.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old Maddock, North Dakota, woman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. She was accused of of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a live furbearer, according to reports from the Bismarck Tribune. As a result, Benson County Judge Donovan Foughty sentenced her to a year of unsupervised probation. He also ordered the woman to pay $1,100 in fines and fees.

Christensen was also allowed to enter the pleas without appearing in court. However, if she violates the terms of her probation, she could be sentenced to six months in jail.

According to released documents, before Christensen brought the raccoon into a bar on Sept. 6. She said her family found the raccoon, whom they called Rocky, on the side of a road. They decided to nurse it back to health.

A bartender from the establishment later said the raccoon wasn’t on the loose or didn’t bite anyone when he was in the bar. However, state health officials said he posed a risk for rabies exposure.

At the time, Christensen had reportedly been drinking, and employees told her to leave the bar. However, before, she showed numerous customers the animal before being forced out, according to reports from bar manager Cindy Smith.

Christensen family starts GoFundMe page to get ‘justice’ for raccoon, family member

Several days later, local authorities arrested her on Sept. 14 after they served her with multiple search warrants around the area to locate her and the raccoon. At the time of her arrest, she reportedly wouldn’t tell police the animal’s location.

After they found the raccoon, it was tested for rabies and subsequently put down, although it tested negative for the disease.

Later, the Christensen family set up a GoFundMe page. They explained that she saw a baby raccoon lying on the side of a road. The family also wrote that it was unable to move and struggling to survive. They added that the raccoon showed no signs of having rabies as she took care of it, according to the fundraising page titled “Justice for Rocky and help for a family member.”

Under North Dakota state law, having a wild raccoon as a pet is illegal, according to North Dakota’s Game and Fish website.

Christensen’s family and friends say she has a “heart of gold” and “a strong passion for animals” that she cannot help, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Erin is everything but a bad person,” the page added. “All she was trying to do was help this sweet innocent raccoon.”