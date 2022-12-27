Read full article on original website
WJCL
The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening New Year's Day on Coligny beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Taking a dip into the Atlantic in January for a good cause. The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening on New Year's Day on Coligny beach. “Hundreds and hundreds of people do this,” Jennifer Eden, event participant, said. “And if you’re a...
claxtonenterprise.com
A story about a small town, helping hands
This week’s interview is a first. It isn’t about one person, it is about a small community of people living in the Budget Inn in Claxton, Georgia. This is a story of a small town, people with needs, and a group of people God used to provide Christmas wishes and a luncheon that fed the body and soul.
travelyouman.com
How To Get To Daufuskie Island (Parking, Location, And Best Times)
One of the South Carolina Sea Islands, Daufuskie Island SC is about one mile across the Sound from Hilton Head Island. It’s one of the most distinctive and undeveloped islands on the east coast, with delicious cuisine, seductive artists, well-known writers, Billie Burn, and a rich history. On this article about How to get to Daufuskie Island, we will be sharing all basic information that you need to know. Enjoy our comprehensive guide to the island, which includes directions, advice on how to get about, ideas for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay.
wtoc.com
Making a holiday cocktail with Rocks on the Roof
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a good chance this drink will be added to your check list for the New Year or New Year’s Eve. And it likely involves a drink or two. So, WTOC stopped by Rocks on the Roof to learn how to make a fun drink for your party this New Year’s Eve.
artscanvas.org
Activists fight to memorialize site of largest slave auction in American history
Judy Woodruff: Activists in Savannah, Georgia, are fighting to shine a spotlight on a little known, but very painful moment in American history. Special correspondent Benedict Moran reports for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Benedict Moran: Three miles from the center of Savannah sits this nondescript plot of land....
Savannah Tribune
“40 Acres and A Mule” Film and Q&A
Come learn about and discuss the historic meeting in Savannah on January 12, 1865 that produced the land redistribution plan known as “40 Acres and a Mule,” the first attempt in the nation’s history to achieve racial equity. On January 12, 2023 the 158th anniversary of the...
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
locallifesc.com
Exploring The Sea Islands of Beaufort County
Story by Michele Roldán-Shaw + Illustrations by Maddie Batey. There are hundreds of islands in Beaufort County, ranging from tiny unnamed scraps of high ground in the marsh to fully developed destinations like Hilton Head. Islands are by nature little worlds unto themselves, and as such they have long beckoned people to revision society and build the life of their dreams. The sheer diversity of plans that have been carried out on our islands is astonishing, from hunting retreats to monasteries, military training grounds to nudist colonies, indigo plantations to luxury resorts, monkey farms to wilderness reserves. So come with us as we explore the fabled Sea Islands — and air out a few of their dirty secrets.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
Savannah Tribune
“We Are One” Annual Concert To Be Held
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present…. Annual concert promoting social justice featuring The choirs of UU Savannah and Savannah State University. Huxsie Scott and Band,. Chris Williams – Spoken. Word. Unitarian Universalist. Church of Savannah. Troup Square. January 16, 2023.
Madame Noire
Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia
Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
Savannah Tribune
The 160th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service To Be Held
Update: A previous version of this article mentioned that the Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock had been invited to serve as speaker. As of this time, his appearance has been canceled. The new speaker for this event is Reverend Da’Henri Thurmond, Sr. The 160th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service is scheduled...
Restaurant News in Hilton Head & Bluffton
Curated news this month includes a new Thai restaurant coming soon and must-try products from some of our favorite local restaurants. Click to read more. Get the latest restaurant news on Hilton Head & in BufftonPhoto byCurated by LOCAL Life Magazine.
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
SPD seeking to locate missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Medical Professionals 2022/23
Q: What is your favorite part about working in the medical field?. A: The sense of self fulfillment when I help someone reach their dream smile. Seeing my patients leave with beautiful smiles that I helped create and being a small part of all their stories is why I love what I do.
wtoc.com
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes. One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight. An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their...
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
wtoc.com
Shoppers rush to make returns the day after Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tanger Outlets went from being closed on Christmas to being full of people Monday, most of them making returns and exchanges while it’s still on the top of their minds. When the Outlets opened at 10 a.m., the parking lots were already full of...
