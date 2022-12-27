Looking to get that mansion off your back? Now’s not a great time. Luxury home sales in the United States plunged 38.1% year-over-year in the three-month period ending on Nov. 30, according to a market report published Wednesday by Redfin. The data goes back to 2012 and is the biggest decline in the last decade — with Redfin noting it outpaced the record 31.4% drop in sales for non-luxury homes in the same span of time. (For Redfin, luxury homes are those estimated to be in the top 5% based on market value. Non-luxury is defined to be homes in the 35th...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO