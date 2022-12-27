Read full article on original website

Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
Legal debate over planned RV park project
The plan for a new RV park in the Upstate looks to be moving forward despite push back from some residents. A judge has decided to reinstate a permit for the proposed development in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
WYFF4.com
'It's like a nightmare': Apartment building deemed unsafe, leaving dozens of students without guarantee of shelter
CLEMSON, S.C. — Halfway through the school semester, more than 100 Clemson students have no idea if they'll have a safe place to live when they return for classes. Back in October, WYFF News 4 reported residents' concern after a carbon monoxide leak kept students outside until nearly 1 a.m. at Dockside Apartments. Now, one of the buildings has been deemed an unsafe structure.
FOX Carolina
‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week. Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road. 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike. 2006 Yamaha...
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
FOX Carolina
Widespread Water Outage
Going in-depth on these extremely cold temperatures. Deputies were called to an apartment complex on Keoway Drive for a baby in possible cardiac arrest. The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. Woods fire in Anderson. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bulldozer helps put...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 12/29 @ 7AM
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
FOX Carolina
New Year's Eve Safety
Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures. Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An Oconee County man accused of causing the death of an infant is now...
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to large house fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cheddar Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Tuesday. Officials said the Williamston, West Pelzer and Whitefield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help. The Cheddar Fire Department shared a GoFundMe set up for the family that owned...
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County kills one person
Deputies investigate deadly fire in Henderson Co. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Crash causes power outage, grass fires in Anderson
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that they responded to a crash in Anderson County on Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash happened along Elberton Highway or SC 184 just after 6:00 p.m. The driver was speeding when they went off the left side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
FOX Carolina
Argument over air pump leads to shots fired in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers responded to a QuikTrip Monday evening after an argument reportedly led to gunshots. Officers said they responded to a QuikTrip along W Wade Hampton Boulevard after someone reported gunshots at around 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the people involved in the disturbance and secured the area.
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman's father killed by drunk driver
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. We all want to ring in the new year looking and feeling our best. We have some tips so you can go glam. On...
FOX Carolina
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
