Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
WICHITA, KS
KYTV

5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Officials at a Kansas zoo said a 5-week-old chimpanzee named Kucheza died from head trauma last week. The Sedgwick County Zoo said the baby chimp died on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to KWCH, zookeepers arrived Thursday morning to find Kucheza dead and cradled in...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning fire damages west Wichita home

No one was hurt in an overnight house fire in west Wichita Friday morning. The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 300 block of N. Elder just after 12:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in the basement and quickly put it out.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured in apartment fire near Lincoln & Rock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m.: Around 6:12 a.m., crews dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow and found light smoke on the bottom floor of a three-story apartment building. Crews Found a victim inside with critical injuries, and that person was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a man in connection with a double murder that happened last week in southeast Wichita. A man and a woman died from their injuries and a two other men were injured in the quadruple shooting reported last Friday night, Dec. 23, in the 900 block of South Mission.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Chimp death at Sedgwick County Zoo presumed accident

The Sedgwick County Zoo says their 5-week-old chimpanzee that died last week appeared to have suffered head trauma. Zoo staff are not sure exactly how the baby chimp was hurt, but they do believe it was accidental. An update from the zoo says all the chimpanzees had been getting along with the baby for two weeks without incident. A full statement from the zoo can be found below.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m.: Wichita Police say a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, both from Wichita, were critically injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting. Officers reached the scene of the shooting at around 5:55 a.m. and found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

17-Year-Old Girl and 23-Year Old Man Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in East Wichita Shooting

Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in east Wichita. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There they found the man and girl with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Taylar Mercer

A woman is worried for the safety of her granddaughter, who lives with special needs. Taylar Mercer, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, near 37th and Oliver in northeast Wichita. Taylar suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was young and functions at the level of an 8-year-old child, her grandmother shares. She said Taylar walked away from a group home with another resident.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita

The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home. Updated: 9 hours ago. 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson

Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested for east Wichita shooting

Jail records show a man has been arrested for Tuesday morning’s shooting that left two people with critical injuries. The 24-year-old has been booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Just before 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There...
WICHITA, KS

