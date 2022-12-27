Read full article on original website
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
Good Question: What do the color dots on tires mean?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you got some new tires for Christmas, you may be wondering the same thing as the person who sent in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Lindsay asks, What do the color dots on tires mean? I have yellow, but I have seen red dots.
Lexington officials sworn in Friday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other council members were sworn in Friday. Mayor Gorton, Vice Mayor Dan Wu and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council were sworn in Friday afternoon at UK’s Gatton Student Center:. After being reelected this past November, this will be the...
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures continue to climb
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First we got above freezing, and now those numbers will go above normal. To reach the average high for this part of December, you need 44 degrees. I think you’ll get 44 and even higher with today’s numbers. This should really help with the big thaw! While it won’t melt all of the snow, it will be a heck of a good run. Just think of all the melting that happened on Tuesday. That all happened with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/25
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (12/29/2022) WATCH | Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown on a manslaughter charge. WATCH | Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves.
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder. Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 …. Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
Water services restored to customers in Versailles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles. They are just one of the countless areas across the region where lines are breaking from the thaw. Crews have repaired a water line break on Elm Street. That is the only issue they’ve had so far...
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families …. Hopper Funeral Home has served Knox County for more than 100 years. International Museum of...
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak
Owingsville, Ky. (WKYT) - A water leak caused the ceiling of Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville to collapse on Sunday. A representative of the nursing home said they are in the process of cleaning and repairing the collapse. They say there were no reported injuries nor resident relocations.
Man killed in Rowan County crash
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead. Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two...
