LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First we got above freezing, and now those numbers will go above normal. To reach the average high for this part of December, you need 44 degrees. I think you’ll get 44 and even higher with today’s numbers. This should really help with the big thaw! While it won’t melt all of the snow, it will be a heck of a good run. Just think of all the melting that happened on Tuesday. That all happened with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO