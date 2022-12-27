Read full article on original website
‘It's a Lot More of Headline Risks Than Anything Else': Analyst Maintains Bullish Outlook on Apple
Despite iPhone supply concerns from potential worker shortages amid a widespread Covid outbreak in China, one analyst remains bullish on Apple. Apple faces a lot more headline risks than anything else, said Angelo Zino, senior industry analyst at U.S.-based firm CFRA Research. Shares of the tech giant plunged to their...
This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Cal-Maine Foods, Southwest and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix — The streaming giant gained 5.1% following a double upgrade to buy from sell by CFRA. The firm said it would be difficult for competitors to catch up with the company. Cal-Maine Foods — Cal-Maine shares shed 14.5% after...
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks wrap up a bad year. Southwest prepares to pay for its meltdown. A new Covid pill shows promise. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. That's that. The last trading day of 2022 is upon us. Will we go out...
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others
Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and...
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Investors Look Ahead to 2023
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as traders looked ahead to 2023 and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 3 basis points to 3.867% at around 9 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield rose by about 4 basis points and was last trading at around 4.409%.
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
Singapore's Venture Capital Scene Looks Set for a ‘Pretty Decent' 2023, Investment Firm Says
Global venture dollars may have dropped in 2022, but Singapore's deep tech investor is optimistic about 2023. "2023 is probably going to be a pretty decent year for venture capital in Singapore," Hsien-Hui Tong, executive director of investments at SGInnovate, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday. Unlike global markets more...
The U.S. Passed a Historic Climate Deal This Year — Here's a Recap of What's in the Bill
The Biden administration this year signed into law a historic climate and tax deal that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to speed the transition to clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act will have major implications for energy and manufacturing businesses, climate startups and consumers in the upcoming...
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
Bahamian Regulator Says It Seized $3.5 Billion of FTX Crypto Assets for ‘Safekeeping'
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it moved $3.5 billion from FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets, into its own digital wallets. The watchdog said the funds are being held on a "temporary basis" until it is directed by the country's Supreme Court to deliver them to customers and creditors, or to liquidators.
Building Emergency Savings Is a Top Financial Resolution for 2023, Survey Finds. Here's How to Get Started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
The Fintech Reckoning Is Upon Us. Here's What to Expect Next Year
Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One
Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
Risk of a Dangerous New Covid Variant in China Is ‘Quite Low,' U.S. Health Expert Says
BEIJING — It's unlikely that a dangerous new Covid-19 variant is spreading in China, said Dr. Chris Murray, Seattle-based director of a health research center at the University of Washington. His comments Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" come as U.S. health officials warned this week about the chance...
European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels
LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.
