Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Stocks wrap up a bad year. Southwest prepares to pay for its meltdown. A new Covid pill shows promise. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. That's that. The last trading day of 2022 is upon us. Will we go out...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Investors Look Ahead to 2023

Treasury yields climbed on Friday as traders looked ahead to 2023 and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 3 basis points to 3.867% at around 9 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield rose by about 4 basis points and was last trading at around 4.409%.
NBC Chicago

Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC Chicago

The Fintech Reckoning Is Upon Us. Here's What to Expect Next Year

Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
NBC Chicago

Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One

Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
NBC Chicago

European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels

LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

