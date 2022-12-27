Read full article on original website
Related
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
What Happened to Amazon’s Employees After AI Automated Their Work | PRO Insight
Instead of mass firings, the company assigned displaced workers with inventive new roles
2022 Box Office Review: Where Every Hollywood Studio Stands
Year in Review: Paramount had a renaissance year while Disney and Warner Bros. need to rediscover their identity
4 Winners – and One Loser – of Big Tech 2022 | PRO Insight
Year in Review: Meet your winners for Person, Writer, Technological Advance and Podcast of the Year. Also, the Worst Deal
Twitter Rival Mastodon Turns Down Silicon Valley Funding Offers
Twitter rival Mastodon has turned down more than five funding offers from Silicon Valley in recent months, as the crowdfunded, open-source social media platform aims to remain a non profit. German software developer Eugen Rochko, who founded the platform in 2016, told The Financial Times he’s gotten offers from multiple...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0