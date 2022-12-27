The bus driver who saved Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant from his Mercedes car after it hit a road divider before catching fire near Roorkee on the Dehradun Delhi highway this morning has shared the untold story of the cricketer’s rescue from the site of the accident. Sushil Mann, who works for the state transporter, […] The post Man who saved Rishabh Pant shares untold story of India star’s rescue appeared first on ClutchPoints.

5 HOURS AGO