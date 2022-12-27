Read full article on original website
Related
Man who saved Rishabh Pant shares untold story of India star’s rescue
The bus driver who saved Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant from his Mercedes car after it hit a road divider before catching fire near Roorkee on the Dehradun Delhi highway this morning has shared the untold story of the cricketer’s rescue from the site of the accident. Sushil Mann, who works for the state transporter, […] The post Man who saved Rishabh Pant shares untold story of India star’s rescue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urvashi Rautela’s post on Rishabh Pant’s accident goes viral
Actress Urvashi Rautela’s social media post following Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant’s horrific accident in Uttarakhand has gone viral. The Bollywood starlet shared a glamorous picture of herself besides writing “praying” in the caption of her Instagram post, leaving netizens confused. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela) […] The post Urvashi Rautela’s post on Rishabh Pant’s accident goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0