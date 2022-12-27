Read full article on original website
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked
After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
The top New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. differs from NJ
The top resolution for the new year in New Jersey seems to fit because we're all a little unstable here. It's hard to find a good therapist and get into therapy. As Cher said while slapping Cage in the movie Moonstruck, "Snap out of it!" It seems to go along...
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
Last Chance: Final weekend for these NJ holiday drive-thru displays (Dec 30 – Jan 1)
If you've been meaning to check out New Jersey's holiday drive-thru displays but haven't gotten around to it yet, time is about to run out. This is your last chance to check out the amazing drive-thru holiday displays in New Jersey. And although many remained open this final week of 2022, only a select few will keep it going up to New Year's Day.
A sudden and more impactful way to help feed NJ families in need
As we close out 2022, food pantries across New Jersey are struggling to keep up with demand, but a special opportunity to help is now at hand. Karen Leies, the chief of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said with inflation still pushing prices higher across the board donations have dropped off.
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah. Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
Unique last-minute NJ New Year’s ideas if you insist on going out
Is it just me, or are New Year's plans always made way too last minute? I always find myself unsure of what I am doing for the night just days before, and oftentimes it’s a little too hectic for my liking. Whether you’re looking for New Year's Eve to...
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
