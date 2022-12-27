ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked

After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
94.5 PST

Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant

An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
94.5 PST

Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah. Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).
MAHWAH, NJ
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
