Cleveland, OH

Bond set for man accused of vandalizing Browns’ stadium

By Celeste Houmard
WDTN
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused of breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium and driving a pickup truck onto the field last month appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Anthony O’Neal, 21, was indicted on vandalism and breaking and entering charges earlier this month.

During the arraignment at Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday, O’Neal pleaded not guilty. He was ordered by the judge to not go near the stadium and his bond was set at $2,500.

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

According to a police report, the incident began around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

According to the report, the security manager of the stadium told police he saw someone in a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end.

Investigators say the suspect, later identified as O’Neal, then climbed the fence into the stadium, got in a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove it onto the football field.

‘They were angels’: Neighbors mourn Ohio family of 6 killed in house fire

The suspect drove circles on the grass, which damaged the field, as reported by FOX 8 from SkyFOX.

O’Neal is scheduled to be back in court on February 2 at 9:30 a.m.

WDTN

