Cary, NC

WRAL

11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh

An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

One test, two viruses: Drive-through to find out if you have COVID, flu

Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Drive-thru testing for both COVID and flu is available Tuesday through 4 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Prebyterian Church in Cary. Wake County and Mako Medical are making...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies

RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Chapel Hill has died, according to police. At 7:40 p.m., officers said they responded to the incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Taylor St. They said 63-year-old Christian Albert Ball, of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
CARTHAGE, NC

