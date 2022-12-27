Read full article on original website
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries
Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting
A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
Shreveport Boil Advisory Lifted
Just in time for New Year's, the City of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department Director William Daniel told KEEL News Friday, the boil advisory has been lifted. Residents should be able to resume normal water usage, and have full service restored with full pressure. The city did offer a few recommendations for residents:
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
This Viral Texas Yurt Can Be Rented Just A Few Hours From Shreveport
OK, even if you've already seen the pictures online, you might not know exactly what a Yurt is. So we went ahead and got a definition from National Geographic, here's what they say:. "A yurt is a portable, circular dwelling made of a lattice of flexible poles and covered in...
Shreveport Firefighter Hit by Vehicle While Battling House Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue this evening. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex. The call was received at 5:32pm and SFD firefighters were on the scene three minutes later. The residence...
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
How to Apply for a Job with Shreveport’s New Mayor
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux is preparing to take office on December 31. He is putting together his team and getting set to hit the ground running. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in that capacity for several mayors. He has been retired for 14 years. Sherricka Fields Jones will serve as Finance Director. She worked at city hall going back to the Cedric Glover administration. Zelda Tucker will serve as City Attorney. She, too has many years of service to the city. All have been appointed on an interim basis.
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Scammers Sink So Low As To Use ‘Lost Child’ In Their Evil Scheme
Just when you think this online scammers can't sink any lower, they prove that nothing is beneath their desires to steal your money, information, and heart. Early yesterday morning I was startled to see a posting on the local Shreveport For Sale By Owner (FSBO) Facebook page. We obviously blurred...
Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good
Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
Where Can People Get Shelter from Cold in Shreveport?
Frigid temperatures will be rolling into Shreveport Bossier later this week. We will feel the chill Thursday night when our temperature is expected to dip into the teens. But the winds will be blowing pushing the wind chill temp into the single digits. Folks with no place to go will...
I Just Had the Best Birria Pizza Inside of a Gas Station in Bossier
I Will Never Forget the First Time I Tried La Reyna Del Sur. The taco shop has a taco truck that will show up to some fun events and one day they came to my apartment complex. The line was so long, it was like everyone knew how delicious this place was except me. So I got in line along with everyone else and the taco truck did not disappoint.
