Keithville, LA

1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief

It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
HAUGHTON, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries

Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves

Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting

A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Boil Advisory Lifted

Just in time for New Year's, the City of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department Director William Daniel told KEEL News Friday, the boil advisory has been lifted. Residents should be able to resume normal water usage, and have full service restored with full pressure. The city did offer a few recommendations for residents:
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison

A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

How to Apply for a Job with Shreveport’s New Mayor

Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux is preparing to take office on December 31. He is putting together his team and getting set to hit the ground running. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in that capacity for several mayors. He has been retired for 14 years. Sherricka Fields Jones will serve as Finance Director. She worked at city hall going back to the Cedric Glover administration. Zelda Tucker will serve as City Attorney. She, too has many years of service to the city. All have been appointed on an interim basis.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good

Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
SHREVEPORT, LA
