Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Federal prosecutors looking into George Santos' seemingly sudden wealth, sources tell ABC News
When he first ran for Congress in 2020, Santos listed no assets and a salary of $55,000. During his most recent run, Santos said he was a millionaire.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
N.Y. Attorney General's Office 'looking into' allegations against George Santos
The New York Attorney General’s Office said it is “looking into a number of issues" surrounding Congressman-elect George Santos, who was the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that questions whether the incoming Republican lawmaker fabricated much of his biography, including his education, work history and financial dealings.
Former congressman says "red flags" were raised about George Santos before the election
Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York says he will tell his story next week after reports that he lied about his education, past employment and even his ethnicity. Steve Israel, a former Democratic congressman and professor of practice at Cornell University, joins CBS News to discuss "red flags" he says were raised about Santos before the election.
‘Clown’ Rep.-elect George Santos unfit for Congress, NY protesters say
Dozens of Long Islanders disgusted with Rep.-elect George Santos’ web of personal and professional deception rallied Thursday and demanded that the Republican not take part in the new Congress next week. “Don’t seat Santos! Don’t seat Santos!” a crowd of about 100 demonstrators chanted outside the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola. Protestors held signs reading “Say no to Santos,” “The Liar Santos Must Resign,” “Make NY3 Santos Free,” “George Santos liar liar you are fired,” and “You should repent not represent.” The protest was organized by Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who said they were especially disgusted with Santos’...
George Santos silent as NY GOP slam lies — but won’t push him to quit
Nothing else to say, George? Liar Rep.-elect George Santos was less chatty on Tuesday — when The Post spotted the 34-year-old Republican moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst just a day after he copped to fibbing about most of his resume during his successful House campaign. In an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday, Santos admitted he lied about most of his credentials — confessing that he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and acknowledging he never graduated from college despite earlier claims to the contrary. “My sins here are embellishing...
NY GOP Rep-elect George Santos grilled over biography 'lies': 'Do you have no shame?'
New York Congressman-elect George Santos of Nassau County was grilled on allegations he misled or lied about parts of his resume and other facts about his life.
New York prosecutor looking into Rep.-elect George Santos, citing 'fabrications and inconsistencies'
George Santos, the congressman-elect from New York who's admitted to "embellishing" his résumé, is being investigated by a New York prosecutor. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement about her fellow Republican on Wednesday. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Every lie disgraced incoming Congressman George Santos has been accused of making, so far
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as...
Federal and county prosecutors probing Rep.-elect George Santos
Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York are looking into the finances and financial disclosures of Republican Rep.-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating significant parts of his resume ahead of his successful bid for Congress, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News.
New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
jewishbusinessnews.com
Lying Liar George Santos Admits to Lying
It’s official! George Santos is a liar! The Congressman Elect from Long Island has admitted it. He even lied about his grandparents being Holocaust survivors and now people are wondering if Santos has any Jewish roots at all. So, you may be asking, “a lying congressman, so what else...
Representative-elect George Santos admits to lying about his past
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."He also told the newspaper: "I campaigned talking about the people's concerns, not my resume" and added, "I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign."The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign.Joseph Cairo, Jr., the chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, which...
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
New York DA investigating GOP Congressman-elect George Santos over résumé lies
Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced an investigation into Republican Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating his résumé.
George Santos isn’t Jewish, an NYU alum or a former Goldman Sachs banker. Will he be a congressman?
George Santos ran for Congress as a Republican in New York on an impressive resume bolstered by compelling personal details. He was elected to represent part of Long Island as a Jewish grandson of Holocaust survivors who attended Baruch College and New York University before working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. But in the lead-up to his swearing-in as a member of the House of Representatives, the man voters put their support behind has largely vanished, replaced by a man many have given one label: liar. Mr Santos, since winning his election easily despite going up against a Democratic incumbent,...
New York prosecutor investigating George Santos’s ‘stunning’ lies
A New York county prosecutor is investigating congressman-elect George Santos, after media investigations revealed the Long Island Republican made false claims on the campaign trail about his educational and career history and exagerated his Jewish heritage. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T Donnelly said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News reports. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed...
GOP congressman-elect George Santos admits lying about college, work history
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican elected in November to represent parts of Long Island, New York, admitted on Monday that he lied about his education and work experience during his campaign. "I am not a criminal," Santos, 34, told The New York Post. "This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good." While on the campaign trail, Santos shared with voters that he is an openly gay man and the son of Brazilian immigrants. He also said he graduated from Baruch College in 2010 and then became a "seasoned Wall Street financier and...
