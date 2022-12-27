ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

William Davis

South Dakota Activists Aiming to Put Cannabis Legalization on the State Ballot for the Third Time

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. In order to place cannabis legalization on the state ballot for the third time in as many election cycles, activists in South Dakota have taken the first step in that direction by filing a reform proposal with the state Legislative Research Council.
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem gave almost $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle, according to her press release. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs

The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after a National Guard deployment ordered by […] The post State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota minimum wage soon will be $10.80

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A decision by South Dakota voters eight years ago means the state’s minimum wage will automatically rise once again on January 1, 2023. A successful 2014 ballot measure increased South Dakota’s minimum wage for 2015 to $8.50 per hour. It previously was set by the Legislature at $7.25.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Tackling the child care crisis in South Dakota together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Learner South Dakota is partnering with several local and national groups to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative, aiming to improve child care in South Dakota. ELSD, a South Dakota child care advocacy group founded in 2019, will be hosting...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Crime in South Dakota 2021 report released

Total criminal offenses in the state of South Dakota were down in 2021 by 5.3 percent. The Office of the Attorney General released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. This report is compiled annually. The total number of offenses was 69,277. Murders decreased by 46%; there were 19 homicides reported in 2021, as compared to 35 homicides reported in 2020. Forcible Rape decreased by 51 cases or 10%. There were 448 forcible rapes reported in 2021, compared to 499 reported in 2020. Burglaries were down 22% from 2020. DUI arrests were up 12 percent from 2020. Drug arrests were also down statewide by 15 percent. In Mitchell and Davison County, total criminal offenses were down 32 percent to 1,481. Rape arrests increased by 40 percent, assaults increased by 40 percent, burglaries were down 16 percent, drug arrests were down 41 percent, and DUI arrests remained unchanged.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Testing encouraged with continued rise in STI cases

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the CDC, this is the second year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that STI numbers have gone up. “Sexually transmitted infections are often very stigmatized yet most are treatable, and all are preventable with knowledge about safe sex,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We can help decrease the spread of STIs by encouraging testing and conversations about practicing safer sex. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer STI testing and treatment, and to provide comprehensive sex education across the upper Midwest.”
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

DEA Omaha Division reports sharp increase of fentanyl seizures in 2022

OMAHA, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - Often disguised as real prescription medications, fentanyl continues to be a growing threat to communities nationwide. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division, whose jurisdiction includes Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota reported 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022, an increase from last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation selected 12 winning names from over 650 entries. Families, classrooms, senior living centers, and businesses across the state participated in the third annual “Name the Snowplow Contest” in November. The competition seeks to engage the community...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Indy100

Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kynt1450.com

Larry Ness Retirement

Larry Ness, CEO and Board Chairman of First Dakota National Bank, is retiring as CEO on December 30, 2022. Coming to First Dakota in August of 1983, when First Dakota was a struggling bank that was expected to fail, Ness led the bank’s rebound, enjoying nearly four decades of growth and success. In 1983, First Dakota had one location and $42 million in assets. They now have 17 locations in 12 South Dakota cities with $2.7 billion in assets.
COLORADO STATE
hubcityradio.com

Minimum wage will increase on January 1st

PIERRE, S.D.(KELO)- Some South Dakotans will be receiving a raise next week. The state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st. Minimum wage is adjusted every year, measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. Initiated Measure 18, which...

