South Dakota Activists Aiming to Put Cannabis Legalization on the State Ballot for the Third Time
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. In order to place cannabis legalization on the state ballot for the third time in as many election cycles, activists in South Dakota have taken the first step in that direction by filing a reform proposal with the state Legislative Research Council.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem gave almost $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle, according to her press release. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative...
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Activists File Measure That Could Put Marijuana Legalization On Ballot For Third Election In A Row
South Dakota activists have taken the first step toward putting marijuana legalization on the state ballot for the third time in as many election cycles. The new measure, if it goes before voters and is approved, would allow current medical cannabis dispensaries to sell marijuana to any adult over the age of 21.
State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after a National Guard deployment ordered by […] The post State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
New law makes selling homemade foods directly to consumers easier in South Dakota
A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands. House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota minimum wage soon will be $10.80
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A decision by South Dakota voters eight years ago means the state’s minimum wage will automatically rise once again on January 1, 2023. A successful 2014 ballot measure increased South Dakota’s minimum wage for 2015 to $8.50 per hour. It previously was set by the Legislature at $7.25.
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tackling the child care crisis in South Dakota together
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Learner South Dakota is partnering with several local and national groups to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative, aiming to improve child care in South Dakota. ELSD, a South Dakota child care advocacy group founded in 2019, will be hosting...
drgnews.com
Women serving time in prison for manslaughter cases in Hughes, Lyman Counties have sentences reduced by Gov. Noem
Two of the seven inmates whose sentences were commuted by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Christmas Eve were involved with deaths that occurred in Hughes and Lyman Counties in central South Dakota. 57-year-old Connie Hirsch of Blunt was sentenced May 17, 2012, to 35 years in prison for First-Degree...
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
mitchellnow.com
Crime in South Dakota 2021 report released
Total criminal offenses in the state of South Dakota were down in 2021 by 5.3 percent. The Office of the Attorney General released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. This report is compiled annually. The total number of offenses was 69,277. Murders decreased by 46%; there were 19 homicides reported in 2021, as compared to 35 homicides reported in 2020. Forcible Rape decreased by 51 cases or 10%. There were 448 forcible rapes reported in 2021, compared to 499 reported in 2020. Burglaries were down 22% from 2020. DUI arrests were up 12 percent from 2020. Drug arrests were also down statewide by 15 percent. In Mitchell and Davison County, total criminal offenses were down 32 percent to 1,481. Rape arrests increased by 40 percent, assaults increased by 40 percent, burglaries were down 16 percent, drug arrests were down 41 percent, and DUI arrests remained unchanged.
dakotanewsnow.com
Testing encouraged with continued rise in STI cases
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the CDC, this is the second year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that STI numbers have gone up. “Sexually transmitted infections are often very stigmatized yet most are treatable, and all are preventable with knowledge about safe sex,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We can help decrease the spread of STIs by encouraging testing and conversations about practicing safer sex. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer STI testing and treatment, and to provide comprehensive sex education across the upper Midwest.”
dakotanewsnow.com
DEA Omaha Division reports sharp increase of fentanyl seizures in 2022
OMAHA, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - Often disguised as real prescription medications, fentanyl continues to be a growing threat to communities nationwide. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division, whose jurisdiction includes Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota reported 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022, an increase from last year.
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation selected 12 winning names from over 650 entries. Families, classrooms, senior living centers, and businesses across the state participated in the third annual “Name the Snowplow Contest” in November. The competition seeks to engage the community...
Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
kynt1450.com
Larry Ness Retirement
Larry Ness, CEO and Board Chairman of First Dakota National Bank, is retiring as CEO on December 30, 2022. Coming to First Dakota in August of 1983, when First Dakota was a struggling bank that was expected to fail, Ness led the bank’s rebound, enjoying nearly four decades of growth and success. In 1983, First Dakota had one location and $42 million in assets. They now have 17 locations in 12 South Dakota cities with $2.7 billion in assets.
hubcityradio.com
Minimum wage will increase on January 1st
PIERRE, S.D.(KELO)- Some South Dakotans will be receiving a raise next week. The state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st. Minimum wage is adjusted every year, measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. Initiated Measure 18, which...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bureau of Finance and Management releases 2022 comprehensive financial report
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the 2022 fiscal year was one of growth for the state. The ACFR is the audited financial statements for state government and represents a cumulative effort of BFM, all state agencies, and the Department of Legislative Audit.
