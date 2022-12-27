Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step
Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time. Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
All-Knowing David Helman Has Faith in Dak Prescott, Is Right Again
With the NFL postseason rapidly approaching, it is of paramount importance to rank all the quarterbacks who might be appearing based on different metrics. If ever there was content made for the week between Christmas and New Year's, this is it. Speak's angle yesterday was sussing out who the panel trusted most on the NFC side of the bracket not named Tom Brady.
Dallas Cowboys Are Wearing Alternate Helmets Tonight, But They Shouldn't
Thursday is here and that means some primetime football for fans to roast. Tonight's matchup features two teams who actually need to win and may be going places as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans. Mike McCarthy's team is 13-point favorites on the road because the Titans have imploded and are negotiating all sorts of injuries.
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson Break Up; J.J. Watt to Retire; Luka Doncic's Historic Performance
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are already done, J.J. Watt announces retirement, Luka Doncic's big night and more in the Roundup.
Fan Chugs Mayonnaise at Duke's Mayo Bowl
No exhibition football game steers into being weird more than the Duke's Mayo Bowl. National interest in the egg-based condiment was vastly underrated for decades before someone got smart and started pushing the gooey white stuff. Last year's contest provided Mike Golic Jr. the opportunity to put on the performance of his career. His exit from broadcast partner ESPN opened up a void that absolutely must be filled. And dudes are out there doing the most.
Mike Gundy to Reporter: 'Don't Be an Ass'
Oklahoma State completed a disappointing 7-6 year by losing to Wisconsin late last night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. During his postgame media availability longtime Cowboys head coach Nike Gundy was asked about the potential of making some staff changes in the offseason. He didn't much care for that. “Do...
No One Has Ever Earned a Beer More than Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic put on a masterclass last night, posting a 60-point, 21-rebound triple-double and singlehandedly delivering the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable overtime victory over the New York Knicks. His otherworldly display of skill and mettle including intentionally missing a free throw in the final seconds of regulation, securing the loose ball, and flipping it in for the game-tying bucket. It's a hell of a thing when someone who has no ceiling decides to fly higher than anyone has ever has ever flown.
SB Nation
Forest win, vibes since the return, goal scoring, and more
Nathan and Pauly soldier on without Colin, recapping Manchester United’s vibey 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest and discussing all sorts of topics around the club’s return to play after the World Cup. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you...
Roundup: The Year in Netflix; David Ortiz's Shooter Sentenced; Warmer Weather Coming
Rudy Gobert isn't worried but, you know, maybe he should be ... Oh look, Terrell Owens got his name in the news again ... Things you are probably mispronouncing ... Mega Millions jackpot now up to $640 million with no Tuesday winner ... Amazon took a huge chance with Rings of Power and it paid off ... Lamar Jackson's health remains a question mark ... David Ortiz shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison ... Jeremiah Green, drummer of Modest Mouse, diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer ... Warmer weather is coming ... Ringleader of Michigan governor kidnapping plot sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison ... Pope Emeritus Benedict's health getting worse ...
VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight
Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
