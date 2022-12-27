ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Huk Now Open at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLTry_0jvZYCKs00
Photo byTanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach

Sussex County retail destination welcomes performance fishing apparel retailer

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announces the addition of outdoor apparel leader Huk to its extensive line-up. The retailer is now open next to Cole Haan at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 115 popular brands, including Vera Bradley, Under Armour and Sperry.

“We strive to include brands that our customers will use every day, and with the center’s close proximity to the water, it makes perfect sense to add Huk to our retail lineup,” said Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Marketing Director Trisha Kashner. “The addition of Huk further diversifies our retail offerings, as we continue to welcome brands that our shoppers love.”

Huk, an industry leader in performance fishing apparel, brings a full clothing line to Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach, including technical fishing, outdoor recreation and lifestyle apparel. The 3,000-square-foot store showcases clothing options to keep customers comfortable year-round. Through high-quality and technology-focused fabric, Huk’s product line ensures that time on the water is made more enjoyable.

