ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
domino

We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?

What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
OREGON STATE
Andre Oentoro

Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023

Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
homedit.com

Split Level Architecture and Its Defining Styles and Features

Split-level architecture refers to houses with two or more levels separated by half flights of stairs. Split-level architecture is a mid-century modern style popular in the United States during the 1950s and 1960s. These houses offered more space than the typical bungalow of the 1940s. The style was also cost-effective...
EF Bomb Coach

Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm

Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
homestyling.guru

Parramon + Tahull adds tiled floors and bespoke joinery to refurbished Barcelona apartment

Barcelona architecture studio Parramon + Tahull has renovated a traditional apartment in the city’s Gracia neighbourhood, adding birch plywood joinery and ceramic tiling to complement the building’s original features. The apartment is home to a family of four, which has lived there for several years and wanted to...
Tyla

Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes

A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
ktalnews.com

10 light fixtures and chandeliers to illuminate your home under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Brighten up your living space with affordable lighting. Last year, neon signs became popular in home decor. But that type of lighting is used to add a focal point or make a statement. It is not the best for illuminating your living space. Fortunately, there are many other options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100, which will brighten up any room.
homedit.com

Prairie Style Architecture: The Iconic American Style

Prairie-style architecture emerged in the United States in the late 19th century. It was a distinct geographic expression of the Arts and Crafts movement combined with the ideas of architect Louis Sullivan. Frank Lloyd Wright is most associated with Prairie-style architecture, but he was part of a larger group of...
architecturaldigest.com

An Exuberant Madrid Renovation That’s Colorful, Spacious, and Open to the Outdoors

When the owners of a Madrid home came to Fayette Proper and Margarita Antes, of interior design studio Equipo Nimú, their premise was simple: “we love to entertain.” Given the client’s active social life, they wanted a large, fluid, and light-filled space where they, their son, and their many guests would all feel comfortable. With that direction in mind, Equipo Nimú started with two separate living areas connected by a hall, a plan that they kept besides a few slight adjustments. The area closer to the front of the house became the principal residence while the part of the building toward the rear now serves as more of a supplementary space.
TheConversationAU

Are Aussie pubs really filled with tiles because it's easier to wash off the pee? History has a slightly different story

The “six o’clock swill” is one of the best known terms in Australian history. It captures the unedifying drinking habits of a 50-year period from the first world war until the 1960s, when hotel bars closed at 6pm in the south-eastern states of Australia. Six o’clock closing legislation was impelled by wartime patriotism and austerity, and a temperance mood which aimed for the prohibition of alcohol. You may have heard the myth that the six o'clock swill – and the excessive drinking it supported – led to the tiles which are so common in Australian pubs. According to architectural historian J.M. Freeland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy