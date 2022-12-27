Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Related
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
domino
We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?
What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
Designer Nate Berkus' Budget-Friendly Tips For Redecorating Your Home
If it's time to refresh, but you don't feel like spending your entire bank account on new furniture, check out Nate Berkus' easy, inexpensive redecorating tips.
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
A Design Expert Explains How To Add Warmth To Your All-White Bathroom
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, interior designer Samantha Black has all the tips you need to infuse your white bathroom with new warmth.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
homedit.com
Split Level Architecture and Its Defining Styles and Features
Split-level architecture refers to houses with two or more levels separated by half flights of stairs. Split-level architecture is a mid-century modern style popular in the United States during the 1950s and 1960s. These houses offered more space than the typical bungalow of the 1940s. The style was also cost-effective...
Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm
Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
homestyling.guru
Parramon + Tahull adds tiled floors and bespoke joinery to refurbished Barcelona apartment
Barcelona architecture studio Parramon + Tahull has renovated a traditional apartment in the city’s Gracia neighbourhood, adding birch plywood joinery and ceramic tiling to complement the building’s original features. The apartment is home to a family of four, which has lived there for several years and wanted to...
I had an interior designer critique my childhood bedroom. Here's how she'd make it better and more sophisticated for my late 20s.
An interior designer shared tips for making my childhood bedroom feel more comfortable and sophisticated for me now that I am in my late 20s.
Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes
A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
ktalnews.com
10 light fixtures and chandeliers to illuminate your home under $100
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Brighten up your living space with affordable lighting. Last year, neon signs became popular in home decor. But that type of lighting is used to add a focal point or make a statement. It is not the best for illuminating your living space. Fortunately, there are many other options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100, which will brighten up any room.
homedit.com
Prairie Style Architecture: The Iconic American Style
Prairie-style architecture emerged in the United States in the late 19th century. It was a distinct geographic expression of the Arts and Crafts movement combined with the ideas of architect Louis Sullivan. Frank Lloyd Wright is most associated with Prairie-style architecture, but he was part of a larger group of...
architecturaldigest.com
An Exuberant Madrid Renovation That’s Colorful, Spacious, and Open to the Outdoors
When the owners of a Madrid home came to Fayette Proper and Margarita Antes, of interior design studio Equipo Nimú, their premise was simple: “we love to entertain.” Given the client’s active social life, they wanted a large, fluid, and light-filled space where they, their son, and their many guests would all feel comfortable. With that direction in mind, Equipo Nimú started with two separate living areas connected by a hall, a plan that they kept besides a few slight adjustments. The area closer to the front of the house became the principal residence while the part of the building toward the rear now serves as more of a supplementary space.
Are Aussie pubs really filled with tiles because it's easier to wash off the pee? History has a slightly different story
The “six o’clock swill” is one of the best known terms in Australian history. It captures the unedifying drinking habits of a 50-year period from the first world war until the 1960s, when hotel bars closed at 6pm in the south-eastern states of Australia. Six o’clock closing legislation was impelled by wartime patriotism and austerity, and a temperance mood which aimed for the prohibition of alcohol. You may have heard the myth that the six o'clock swill – and the excessive drinking it supported – led to the tiles which are so common in Australian pubs. According to architectural historian J.M. Freeland...
Comments / 0