Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
CNBC
Dow headed back below 30,000, slim chance of soft landing for economy in 2023: CNBC CFO survey
The Dow is more likely to again fall below 30,000 than rally to a new stock market high, according to the latest CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey. The economy will enter a recession in 2023, according to CFOs, with few chief financial officers seeing the Federal Reserve's hopes for a soft landing as being possible.
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
CNBC
European stocks log worst year since 2018 as rate hikes, Ukraine war rattle markets
LONDON — European markets wrapped up their worst year since 2018 as Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and tightening monetary policy hammered risk assets around the world. Economies around the world began the year still trying to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, with persistent lockdowns in China and...
US, European stock markets jump on labor data
Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signaled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes. Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labor market could be cooling.
AOL Corp
White House confident about economic recovery in 2023
WASHINGTON — Despite the ongoing turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the shock of war in Eastern Europe, the American economy is in sound health, top Biden administration economist Jared Bernstein asserted in an end-of-year interview with Yahoo News. The upcoming year may not be one of blockbuster...
S&P 500 Closes Out Dismal Year With Worst Loss Since 2008
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaWall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022 — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021.The Nasdaq composite racked up even bigger losses, sinking 33.1%. The index fared much worse because it is heavily made up of technology stocks, which led the broader market...
