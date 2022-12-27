Read full article on original website
Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
Madison County representative drafts resolution suggesting Tennessee should encourage term limits in Congress
It's not a binding piece of legislation but could become one if it passes with 33 other states.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
Ohio House rejects bill to ban transgender girls from female sports, overhaul public education
At 10 p.m. on the last day Ohio lawmakers plan to work this year, Senate Republicans combined two major pieces of legislation: Overhaul the Ohio Department of Education and ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in middle and high school. House Bill 151 passed in June and banned transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in both high school and college. But it underwent a lot of changes by the time the...
Republican State Rep. Valerie Gaydos makes case for Speaker of the House
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Representative Valerie Gaydos, a Republican from Edgeworth is throwing her name in the ring for the Pennsylvania Speaker of the State House of Representatives. In her first interview since asking her colleagues to support her, she told me that she hopes to bridge the divide between Democrats and Republicans. "I think that everyone that I've heard from is very frustrated with the partisan political bantering going back and forth," she said. "I spent 25 years in the private sector prior to running for office in 2018, and party affiliations has never been a factor in making decisions and I think that's what makes me right for Speaker of the House." Despite Democrats winning a majority, 102 seats to 101, the death of one Democrat and the resignations of Summer Lee and Austin Davis, give Republicans a 101 to 99 majority. There will be one special election to fill the empty seat vacated by deceased Rep. Tony Deluca. On February 7, voters will head to the polls to send either Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chair Joe McAndrew or Republican pastor Clayton Walker of Verona.The election for the other two races has yet to be decided.
House committee staffers face no pay if speaker isn't decided by Jan. 13, officials warn
In guidance first obtained by POLITICO, House officials detailed how a delayed speaker vote would impact certain staff.
Kentucky task force wants to move child support collection to AG's office
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers are recommending child support enforcement be moved out of the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services and given to the attorney general’s office after a review found a significant amount yet to be collected and enforcement challenges at the county level.
Congress misses its deadline to fund the government again
Despite the sturm and drang about “funding the government before the deadline,” Congress punted, again, approving yet another interim spending bill.
Here are the bills filed by Columbia area representatives at the General Assembly
Columbia-area state representatives and senators prefiled bills this month in preparation of the 2023 legislative session, which starts Wednesday. Among those to file bills were District 44 State Rep. Cherie Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville; District 46 State Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia; District 47 State Rep. Adrian Plank, D-Columbia; and District 19 State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.
Proposal to make future amendments more difficult to pass will return next year, sponsor indicates
A last-minute bid to make it harder to amend the Ohio Constitution ran out of steam during the lame duck session, but the measure’s sponsor has already signaled plans to re-file the resolution in the coming year. The proposal would raise the threshold from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority for any future state […] The post Proposal to make future amendments more difficult to pass will return next year, sponsor indicates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New York becomes first state to sign right-to-repair legislation, but some R2R advocates are not impressed
A hot potato: The right-to-repair movement has had a long and arduous journey. Consumers and advocacy groups have lobbied for legislation to give equipment owners an avenue for repairs other than the high-priced options from OEMs. However, manufacturers have spent just as much or more time and money in opposition to proposed bills, and the first to finally make it into law didn't get through unscathed.
Senate GOP dealmakers depart just as Congress control splits
Some Democratic senators expressed worry that losing a handful of Republican allies would make a divided Congress even tougher.
Hopkins County school board member passes away
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24. “His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with […]
11 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2023
Welcome to the Wednesday, December 14, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. 11 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2023. Leadership of Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear. Voting continues for the Official Holiday Cookie!. Eleven state legislative special elections...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Senate passes Pregnant Workers Fairness Act as budget bill amendment
Washington — The Senate has passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, as part of the fiscal year 2023 federal budget legislation. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would require employers with 15 or more employees to provide “reasonable accommodations” for pregnant employees (including any worker and job applicant with known limitations associated with pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions). Those accommodations would include an extra bathroom break, a stool to sit on, limiting contact with certain chemicals and a reduction in lifting requirements.
Stories of 2022: Redistricting, legislators’ legal issues and a Black town fights government
Mason, Tennessee Last March, Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower issued an unusual appeal to residents of Mason, Tenn., a small majority-Black town in West Tennessee whose finances were in complete disarray. Jason Mumpower’s suggestion that the town cede its charter, ending more than 150 years of self-governance, drew national attention after local Black leaders fought to […] The post Stories of 2022: Redistricting, legislators’ legal issues and a Black town fights government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Cyndi Munson, the new Democratic House leader, sees a path forward for her party
Rep. Cyndi Munson stood center stage inside the grand ballroom of the Oklahoma City Convention Center, facing a crowd of CEOs, bankers, oil executives and other corporate elites, who moments earlier were applauding Republican leaders as they discussed tax cuts and investments in private education programs. It was the State...
signalcleveland.org
Rep. Shontel Brown on her first year in Congress and the coming term in the House Democratic minority
After four elections, a round of redistricting and one office move, U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown is about to begin her first full term in Congress. The Democrat from Warrensville Heights enjoyed a brief time in the House majority after defeating Nina Turner in a special 2021 primary, easily winning the general election in a safely blue district to fill U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge’s seat in Congress – and doing it all again in 2022.
