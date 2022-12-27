Read full article on original website
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep
I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
KPVI Newschannel 6
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year
I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
These 20 new Oregon laws are going into effect in 2023
As 2022 comes to an end, Oregonians have some new laws to look forward to in 2023.
2023 brings new, higher rates for Oregon PGE customers
Rates are going up starting Jan. 1 for Portland General Electric customers.
Wheeler asks lawmakers to prioritize homeless, public defender shortage
Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler requested several asks of Governor-Elect Tina Kotek and state lawmakers including addressing homelessness, bolstering public defender salaries and lowering the bar to forcibly commit someone.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions
JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
The governor-elect of Oregon is a former Catholic and now Episcopalian
Tina Kotek is the governor-elect of Oregon after her election win in November. Gleaning from an article on New Ways Ministry from June 21, 2022, by Andru Zodrow, she is a 66-year-old transplant from York, Pennsylvania who moved to Oregon after dropping out of Georgetown University and coming out as a lesbian.
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek Promises Better Attention to Economic Concerns And Agency Accountability
Tina Kotek Promises: Tina Kotek, in her first major speech as governor-elect, stated the obvious: the people are unhappy. At the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership conference on Monday in Portland, Kotek remarked, “Our state confronts several serious difficulties.” Many of the commercial, civic, and government figures who heard Kotek present her economic vision were dubious of Democratic leadership and actively sought to elect her opponents.
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic
(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show. As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020. The Peach State’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin, fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers.
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
