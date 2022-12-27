ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep

I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site

Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year

I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions

JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek Promises Better Attention to Economic Concerns And Agency Accountability

Tina Kotek Promises: Tina Kotek, in her first major speech as governor-elect, stated the obvious: the people are unhappy. At the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership conference on Monday in Portland, Kotek remarked, “Our state confronts several serious difficulties.” Many of the commercial, civic, and government figures who heard Kotek present her economic vision were dubious of Democratic leadership and actively sought to elect her opponents.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic

(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show. As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020. The Peach State’s...
GEORGIA STATE
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy