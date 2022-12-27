Read full article on original website
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
Maryland man arrested in connection with Reston bank robbery
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Wells Fargo in Reston’s North Point Village Center, police announced today. Police believe the suspect — 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter — may be involved with multiple other robberies in the region. Yesterday morning (Wednesday) shortly...
2 men shot, 1 killed near Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two men were shot and one was killed Thursday night near a Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. MPD said they are looking for...
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
Man shot, killed in NE DC marks District's 200th homicide of 2022, police union says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in northeast D.C., marking the District's 200th homicide of the calendar year, the D.C. Police Union said. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast. Friday morning, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, Maryland.
3 Men Killed, 1 Injured in Outbreak of Shootings as DC Surpasses 200 Homicides
A rash of gun violence has pushed the number of homicides in D.C. past 200 for the second year in a row, leaving three men dead and another injured late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Three shootings happened in fewer than eight hours across three quadrants of the city....
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
DC Police Search for Thieves Who Stole Cars From Ruth's Chris Valet
Police are looking for two thieves who broke into a valet’s key box outside a D.C. restaurant and stole the keys to three luxury cars. It happened during a family dinner on Christmas night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW. While the valet attendant was parking a car, he saw two men wearing ski masks break into the key box and steal the keys to three expensive cars: two Mercedes Benz and a BMW.
D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Metro Police Department today announced a $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect Avery Miler. On August 10th, police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 3:41 pm. Upon their arrival, a male adult was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, Maryland. In this still unresolved case, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He The post D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man allegedly points gun at Wilkes-Barre bar owner
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say, while drunk, he pointed a gun at the head of the owner of Mofon Lounge in South Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers were called to Mofon Lounge in the 120 block of Academy Street around 12:53 a.m. Monday […]
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
DC police discuss safety ahead of New Year's holiday weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The new year is just days away and the Metropolitan Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate safely. MPD officers joined 7News in our newsroom Friday morning to discuss safety ahead of New Year's Eve weekend. "We ask people to make sure they drink responsibly and...
Man charged in Bowleys Quarters shooting was subject of Amber Alert
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Detectives arrested the subject of an Amber Alert issued Monday morning in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend Sunday in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the unit block of Joggins Court...
5 cars involved in crash on Suitland Highway; 1 driver fled scene, 3 adults injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Five cars were involved in a crash on Suitland Parkway with one person involved fleeing the scene and another taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The U.S. Park Police responded to Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road around 11...
Delaware State Police say man found dead in car wreck was shot
Troopers were called to a report of a car in the woods off Route 896 in Glasgow just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Powerball delivers $1 Million payday to Baltimore County player
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Players across the state more than $26.7million in the last week with one player from Baltimore County taking home a major prize. Bingo-style scratch-off tickets were the hot Lottery games as cold winter temperatures descended across Maryland last week. One player in Gaithersburg landed a $500,000 prize on the $20 game Bonus Bingo X20, and another player in Hanover won $100,000 on the $10 game Bingo X10.
Woman Fatally Shot by Police at Walmart After Taking Employee Hostage at Gunpoint
An incident at a Mississippi Walmart ended in one death when a woman took an employee hostage. Video from the incident shows the woman holding the employee hostage with a gun in a Richland, Mississippi Walmart. The occurrence took place on Wednesday evening at around 5:45 p.m. local time. Police...
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
Virginia college students wins $1 million after spending $30 on lottery scratcher
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (7News) — A Virginia Beach college student is ending the year on a good note! Perla Gomez is now $1 million richer, according to lottery officials. Virginia Lottery said Gomez was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket. The two did not initially believe it was a winner.
Md. snow removal company headed to Buffalo after deadly blizzard
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland snow removal company is headed north to Buffalo, New York to help with cleanup efforts after a deadly blizzard over the holiday weekend continues to paralyze residents. The company, Top Dog Services, usually clears local airports and around the Pentagon when it...
