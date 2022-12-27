ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

restonnow.com

Maryland man arrested in connection with Reston bank robbery

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Wells Fargo in Reston’s North Point Village Center, police announced today. Police believe the suspect — 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter — may be involved with multiple other robberies in the region. Yesterday morning (Wednesday) shortly...
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Police Search for Thieves Who Stole Cars From Ruth's Chris Valet

Police are looking for two thieves who broke into a valet’s key box outside a D.C. restaurant and stole the keys to three luxury cars. It happened during a family dinner on Christmas night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW. While the valet attendant was parking a car, he saw two men wearing ski masks break into the key box and steal the keys to three expensive cars: two Mercedes Benz and a BMW.​
Shore News Network

D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Metro Police Department today announced a $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect Avery Miler. On August 10th, police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 3:41 pm. Upon their arrival, a male adult was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, Maryland. In this still unresolved case, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He The post D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBRE

Man allegedly points gun at Wilkes-Barre bar owner

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say, while drunk, he pointed a gun at the head of the owner of Mofon Lounge in South Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers were called to Mofon Lounge in the 120 block of Academy Street around 12:53 a.m. Monday […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WJLA

DC police discuss safety ahead of New Year's holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — The new year is just days away and the Metropolitan Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate safely. MPD officers joined 7News in our newsroom Friday morning to discuss safety ahead of New Year's Eve weekend. "We ask people to make sure they drink responsibly and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in Bowleys Quarters shooting was subject of Amber Alert

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Detectives arrested the subject of an Amber Alert issued Monday morning in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend Sunday in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the unit block of Joggins Court...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Powerball delivers $1 Million payday to Baltimore County player

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Players across the state more than $26.7million in the last week with one player from Baltimore County taking home a major prize. Bingo-style scratch-off tickets were the hot Lottery games as cold winter temperatures descended across Maryland last week. One player in Gaithersburg landed a $500,000 prize on the $20 game Bonus Bingo X20, and another player in Hanover won $100,000 on the $10 game Bingo X10.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Md. snow removal company headed to Buffalo after deadly blizzard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland snow removal company is headed north to Buffalo, New York to help with cleanup efforts after a deadly blizzard over the holiday weekend continues to paralyze residents. The company, Top Dog Services, usually clears local airports and around the Pentagon when it...
BUFFALO, NY

