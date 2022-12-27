WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Metro Police Department today announced a $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect Avery Miler. On August 10th, police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 3:41 pm. Upon their arrival, a male adult was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, Maryland. In this still unresolved case, the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He The post D.C. police announce $60,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO