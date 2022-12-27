Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo
The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva share holiday greetings with two young sons
The 73-year-old actor, his spouse, 39, and their two young sons were seen with their backs turned to the camera on wooden deck amid a sunny lakeside backdrop.
Reese Witherspoon Poses With All 3 of Look-Alike Kids in Festive Family Photo
Her mini-mes! Reese Witherspoon proved how strong her genes are while posing for a holiday picture with her three children. “Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours ! 🥰🎄✨,” Witherspoon, 46, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a festive photo with daughter Ava, 23, […]
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Fail
Paula Abdul is catching heat for her latest Instagram post, which internet users are deeming a complete photoshop fail. After posting a number of Instagram photos from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party, the American Idol judge's followers seemed to be less interested in the fancy holiday bash and more concerned with how different Abdul looked in the photos.
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Kids Color Coordinate For Christmas Photos
'Tis the season for some healthy competition! On Christmas Day, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend posted a festive family photo on their respective Instagram accounts within minutes of each other — but the model revealed the timing was no coincidence, claiming the singer always strives to be the first to upload."Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat," the pregnant star quipped in caption. "See u in hell!!!!!"The Grammy winner, 43, took...
Amy Schumer Gives Son Gene, 3, A Piggyback Ride On St. Barts Vacation: Photos
No better way to spend some holiday time than with family! Amy Schumer was seen sharing a sweet moment with her son Gene David Fischer while vacationing with her husband Chris Fischer in Saint Barts in the French West Indies on Monday, December 26. The comic, 41, and her son, 3, shared a sweet moment while running through some shallow water on the beach when she gave him a piggyback ride.
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Daughter Named Halo with Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon is likely already reallllly good at changing diapers, but he's about to get even more reps in ... as he just welcomed baby number 12 to the world. Alyssa Scott, who Cannon previously had a child with, broke the news Thursday -- revealing their daughter, Halo, was born on December 14. Scott says, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
Coco Austin Defends Daughter's Holiday Twerking Video on Instagram
Coco Austin got ahead of the game when she posted a new video that she knew would bring out the haters. The television personality is married to Ice-T, and the two share a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel. In the spirit of the holidays, Austin and her family and friends put...
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Photos of Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Kissing Her Baby Bump
While our timelines were filled with green and red-hued holiday photos this week, Kaley Cuoco broke through the noise with a scenic pregnancy shoot. The Flight Attendant actress showed off her sweet bump in several snaps posted to Instagram alongside boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco celebrated her pregnancy with a series...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
Teresa Giudice Shows Every Incredible Detail of Christmas Eve with Her Family
The RHONJ family’s holiday dinner included a jaw-dropping meal, gorgeous decor, and perfectly coordinated outfits. Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice talked to the New York Post about what she was going to cook when hosting Christmas Eve at her house this year. “I think I do more than seven fishes,” she said, referencing the Feast of the Seven Fishes. “We do baccala in red sauce and baccala with olive oil and vinegar... I put octopus in my red sauce for the main dish of our pasta.” As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member later proved via her Instagram Stories, that was just a small sample of what she planned to prepare.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate First Christmas As A Married Couple — See Photos Of Their Outdoors Adventure
Longtime lovebirds Britney Spears and newly-minted hubby, Sam Asghari, hit a major milestone this year, ringing in their first Christmas as husband and wife! On Sunday, December 25, the dancer took to social media with a sweet snap of himself and his “Hold Me Closer” songstress spouse, detailing the outdoorsy way they celebrated the special day. “A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️,” the model wrote in an Instagram post depicting him and Spears, whom he married back in June, relaxing on what appears to be a mountaintop. “Alongside a [sic] my...
Lauren Sanchez Rocks Skin Tight Leggings & Chanel Boots While Holding Hands With Jeff Bezos In Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her Amazon founder beau, Jeff Bezos, made sure to get in some shopping at the high-end stores in Aspen during their holiday getaway. The superstar couple were spotted in the tony Colorado town on Wednesday, Dec. 28 dressed up for some retail therapy and perhaps a run on the slopes. Lauren stunned in a pink winter puffer, white leggings and a pair of Chanel boots, while Jeff kept it cool in a sherpa jacket and jeans.
Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day
Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
Zac Efron Cuddles Up To His Younger Sister Olivia In Rare Photos For Her 3rd Birthday
Big brother duty! Zac Efron helped celebrate his little sister’s third birthday over the holidays. The 35-year-old shared precious photos of his little sister Olivia in his arms. In one photo, Zac sweetly kisses the top of his sister’s head as she hugs him. “Happy bday lil sis,” he wrote on Instagram.
