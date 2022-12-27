Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022.

Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year.

The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday.

March was the month with the most births, with 182 babies being born in the third month of the year.

Of course, every baby needs a name, and some names were more common than other. The hospital on Tuesday released its list of the most common baby names of 2022.

Theodore

Henry

Olivia

Leo

Oliver

Charlotte

Emma

Levi

William

Jack

Elijah

Everly

Eleanor

Mia

UnityPoint Health-Meriter saw a shakeup at the top of their list. Jack/Jackson/Jaxson is out of first place for the first time in four years.

Henry Theodore Oliver William Jack Charlotte Eleanor Liam Norah/Nora Benjamin Brooks Ava Miles Owen Amelia

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.