Maine State

mainepublic.org

The legacy of Maine statesman Edmund Muskie, including the Clean Water Act that passed 50 years ago

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 16, 2022); no calls will be taken. In his long career in public service, Edmund Muskie’s was best known for his leadership on environmental issues, including the Clean Water Act—which was passed 50 years ago this week. We’ll discuss the legacy of this Maine statesman, including his life and impact in Maine, his achievements as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and his bid to become President.
mainebiz.biz

Catholic Charities Maine appoints new state refugee health coordinator

Catholic Charities Maine's office of Maine refugee services has appointed a new refugee health coordinator. Danielle Rodriguez has more than a decade of experience working in refugee health, including labor delivery monitoring and maternal health in Eastleigh and Nairobi, Kenya. She worked with the Utah Department of Health and Human...
mainebiz.biz

Top 10 housing-related stories in Mainebiz in 2022

Housing has been a hot topic in Maine in the past year. Whether it was stories about what was a red-hot housing market or, on the flip side, the housing shortage, stories about residential real estate were popular among Mainebiz readers in 2022. Here are 10 residential real estate stories...
WMTW

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
mainebiz.biz

Maine State Chamber elects JAX executive to lead board

LuAnn Ballesteros, vice president of external and government affairs for Jackson Laboratory, has been elected board chair of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. Ballesteros' two-year term will begin Jan. 1. "With sincere thanks to current Board Chair Clif Greim and Maine State Chamber President Dana Connors for their outstanding...
mainepublic.org

The traditions and trends of bread baking in Maine, including how-to tips

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 7, 2022); no calls will be taken. Enthusiasm for home-baked bread surged during the pandemic, and is still going strong throughout Maine. We talk about history and trends in breadmaking, local grains and traditions, and, of course, get some how-to tips on baking delicious bread.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
observer-me.com

Here are 3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022 concerning each...
Rachel Perkins

Outdoor Adventure in Maine: Updates on Trails, Parks, and Events

Peaceful Maine LakePhoto byPhoto by Keith Luke on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is a state known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, with a wealth of trails, parks, and natural areas that provide endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Here is a closer look at some of the updates on outdoor activities in Maine:
thewestendnews.com

Stewards celebrate accomplishments and discover mysteries in Western Cemetery

Stewards celebrate accomplishments of their first year in Western Cemetery. In May, in this newspaper, we Stewards of the Western Cemetery asked for help conserving and enhancing the remarkable historic graveyard and contemporary jewel of a public green space that is the Western Cemetery. You responded resoundingly. In so many ways!
truecountry935.com

Last Remaining Sears in Maine to Close

The only two remaining Sears Authorized Hometown Stores left in Maine, one in Farmington, is beginning the process of closing it’s doors. The other location is in Caribou. According to the Bangor Daily News, the stores have started liquidation sales.
FARMINGTON, ME

