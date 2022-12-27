ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines cancellations piling up at Detroit Metro Airport

By JC Reindl, Detroit Free Press
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to pile up at Detroit Metro Airport and other airports across the country in the wake of Christmas weekend winter storms.

Southwest as of Tuesday afternoon had canceled 14 flights scheduled for Tuesday at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, or 87% of all flight cancellations at the airport, according to the airport and flight-tracking website FlightAware.com .

The U.S. Department of Transportation said late Monday that it is concerned by Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" and reports about its lack of prompt customer service, and will look into whether the cascade of cancellations by the airline was "controllable."

At a Monday evening news conference in Houston, a Southwest spokesman said that flight cancellations snowballed as the winter storm system moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

More: Southwest has canceled thousands of flights amid winter storm, DOT launches review

More: Flight delays, cancellations begin at Detroit Metro Airport: How to check flight status

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that the cascade of cancellations was "the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

Southwest had canceled nearly 2,600 flights as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, or about 63% of its flights for the day, according to FlightAware.

At Detroit Metro Airport, Spirit Airlines had the second most flight cancellations Tuesday with five, followed by Endeavor Air and Delta with four each.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ jcreindl .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Southwest Airlines cancellations piling up at Detroit Metro Airport

