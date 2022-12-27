ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces

Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching

Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
