Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Golf Digest
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces
Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching
Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
ESPN Analyst Suggests Broncos Should Get Rid Of Russell Wilson To Save Locker Room
The Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership has been an absolute disaster so far. The Broncos' season struggles culminated in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas night. With the eyes of the NFL world on him in primetime, Wilson threw three interceptions before he was benched for backup Brett Rypien.
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Disturbing Bowl Game Field Video
For the second straight year, the Holiday Bowl was contested at the Petco Park baseball stadium in San Diego. But while the game went off relatively smoothly, there was a revelation that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Prior to the game, a video surfaced showed visible gaps...
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
