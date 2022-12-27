ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Poll: Can the Dolphins beat the Patriots if Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined?

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIDMg_0jvZVsHv00

The Dolphins are already facing a tough opponent in the New England Patriots as they seek to end a four-game losing stretch and possibly secure a playoff spot this weekend.

But Miami could be heading to Foxborough, Massachusetts, without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said it is too early to announce a starter, but while Tagovailoa works through the protocol, backup Teddy Bridgewater will take first-team reps in practice and start against New England if Tagovailoa is unable to play.

Miami can clinch a playoff berth on New Year’s Day with a victory and a New York Jets loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

If Tagovailoa is unable to play, can the Dolphins still come away with a key road win? Vote in this poll.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lebanon-Express

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off field after Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins 26-20 in an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

MIAMI — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL, leading the AFC East. Their leader was a coach of the year front-runner. Their quarterback was going great, and headed to a Pro Bowl season. Super Bowl dreams were wafting. Ah, those long-ago halcyon days, right? Nah this was a month ago. Oh how a spectacularly ill-timed four-game losing streak has turned ...
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy