Poll: Can the Dolphins beat the Patriots if Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined?

The Dolphins are already facing a tough opponent in the New England Patriots as they seek to end a four-game losing stretch and possibly secure a playoff spot this weekend.

But Miami could be heading to Foxborough, Massachusetts, without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said it is too early to announce a starter, but while Tagovailoa works through the protocol, backup Teddy Bridgewater will take first-team reps in practice and start against New England if Tagovailoa is unable to play.

Miami can clinch a playoff berth on New Year’s Day with a victory and a New York Jets loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

