Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford gas prices drop for 7th straight week

Stateline drivers are spending less at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. Stateline drivers are spending less at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. What are the most popular New Year’s resolutions?. Many people are planning their New Year's resolutions, as 2023 is almost here.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Possible COVID-19 surge causing concerns

Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is...
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block

MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on I-39, Avoid The Highway

Bad Accident on I-39 Scroll down for more information…. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident on I-39. It happened approx. 4:30 pm. In the area...
ROCKFORD, IL
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. * WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE…Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN…Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…At 9.0 feet, Low-lying...
ROCKFORD, IL
iheart.com

Rockford marching band experiencing flight problems

The Rockford High School Marching Band is preparing to perform in he Tournament of Roses Parade, however half of the band is scrambling to find tickets to California. Band director Brian Phillips says some of their flights have been cancelled. Phillips says the band was traveling in three groups through...
ROCKFORD, IL

