57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Related
Top Rated Flea Market In Illinois Ranked One Of Best In The World
Did you know that the top-rated flea market in Illinois is also considered one of the best in the world?. How Are Rankings And Ratings Determined For Flea Markets All Over The World?. Before I even get started, I do have a question. Don't worry, I'm not asking you specifically....
December water bill causes confusion for Rockford customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents usually pay their water bill without much thought, but that was not this case for some Rockford customers this month. One resident noticed something different about where his payment was being sent. He said that the difference raised some concerns on if it was a mistake, or even a scam. […]
Rockford gas prices drop for 7th straight week
Stateline drivers are spending less at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. Stateline drivers are spending less at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. What are the most popular New Year’s resolutions?. Many people are planning their New Year's resolutions, as 2023 is almost here.
How will Illinois’ minimum wage increase affect Rockford restaurants?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The new year is right around the corner, and that means an increase on some workers’ paychecks. The minimum wage will rise to $13 an hour in Illinois on January 1. Businesses have been implementing the gradual increase every year. “As a small business owner that is one of the biggest […]
Possible COVID-19 surge causing concerns
Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is...
Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise
ROCK COUNTY Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are encouraging people to be safe on the ice as warmer temperatures linger. The warning comes after a recent incident in which a women fell through the ice on the Rock River and drowned. Despite Wisconsin seeing temperatures in the 40s and...
Alliant Energy completes work on solar farm in Rock County
FULTON, Wis. — Work is complete on a new solar farm in Rock County, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project, located in the town of Fulton, features almost 120,000 solar panels over 473 acres of land. The farm is expected to generate power for about 13,000 homes and bring about $6 million in combined shared revenue...
New year, old clothes: Rockford alterations store issues ‘No Buy New Year Challenge’
ROCKFORD — Tad More Tailoring and Alterations has an eco-friendly New Year’s resolution it wants you to make. CEO and owner Sarene Alsharif invites Rockfordians to join in her shop’s “No Buy New Year Challenge,” which aims to help reduce textile waste and save you money.
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
Wonder what’s in the cards for the new year? Rockford tarot reader sees annual business uptick
ROCKFORD — The start of a new year brings a lot of uncertainty, and it brings customers to Tarot by Shelly. Michelle Johns, owner of Tarot by Shelly at both 2314 Charles Street and 120 N. State St. in Belvidere, says the start of a new year marks one of her busiest times.
RockfordScanner.com: Auto Accident in Rockford, Traffic is reported to be a mess. Avoid the area.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened around 5:40 pm. In the neighborhood of Perryville and E State.
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on I-39, Avoid The Highway
Bad Accident on I-39 Scroll down for more information…. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident on I-39. It happened approx. 4:30 pm. In the area...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
RockfordScanner.com: FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. * WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE…Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN…Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…At 9.0 feet, Low-lying...
RockfordScanner.com: Serious accident near downtown Rockford, AVOID the area…
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident in Rockford. Near the intersection of W Jefferson and N Church st. Injuries are being reported. Extrication was requested.
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in...
RockfordScanner.com: RS Fan Wants To Thank Local Firefighters And COMED, After A Power Outage In Machesney Park
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. RS Fan Wants To Thank Local Firefighters And COMED,. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that...
Rockford marching band experiencing flight problems
The Rockford High School Marching Band is preparing to perform in he Tournament of Roses Parade, however half of the band is scrambling to find tickets to California. Band director Brian Phillips says some of their flights have been cancelled. Phillips says the band was traveling in three groups through...
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major scene in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Without an original call. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to...
