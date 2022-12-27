Read full article on original website
MDC REMINDS RESIDENTS NOT TO PLACE FOOD ATTRACTANTS IN CWD COUNTIES
Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
National Deer Association holds event near Potosi
The National Deer Association has hosted several deer hunting events across Missouri for new deer hunters this year. The most recent event occurred on private property near Potosi. Cheyne Matzenbacher is the deer outreach specialist for southern Missouri and is responsible for educating the public about deer hunting and management...
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers
Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed an executive order to continue to allow customers of a Boonville-based propane supplier to get their tanks filled by other companies. The post Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri
Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO EXTEND RELIEF FOR FORMER GYGR-GAS CUSTOMERS
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN SPIRE MISSOURI INFRASTRUCTURE SURCHARGE REQUEST
Spire Missouri, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the infrastructure system replacement surcharge (ISRS) on the bills of its Spire West natural gas customers. The surcharge first appeared on customer bills in 2004. Spire seeks the adjustment to reflect infrastructure replacement investments...
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west...
Ste. Gen County is still in the red or high level for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,209 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 1,128 fewer than the previous week’s total of 7,237 or a 16 percent decline in new cases from the previous week’s new cases of COVID 19.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
New MO Law to Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime
Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks, Department of Natural Resources. (MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law beginning next month makes sleeping on state land a crime. Alisa Nelson reports.
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crime negatively affecting Missouri businesses
The governor and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce say crime is hurting the state's economy.
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
