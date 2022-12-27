ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MDC REMINDS RESIDENTS NOT TO PLACE FOOD ATTRACTANTS IN CWD COUNTIES

Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
National Deer Association holds event near Potosi

The National Deer Association has hosted several deer hunting events across Missouri for new deer hunters this year. The most recent event occurred on private property near Potosi. Cheyne Matzenbacher is the deer outreach specialist for southern Missouri and is responsible for educating the public about deer hunting and management...
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri

Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN SPIRE MISSOURI INFRASTRUCTURE SURCHARGE REQUEST

Spire Missouri, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the infrastructure system replacement surcharge (ISRS) on the bills of its Spire West natural gas customers. The surcharge first appeared on customer bills in 2004. Spire seeks the adjustment to reflect infrastructure replacement investments...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west...
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
