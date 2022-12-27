ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of airline passengers are in for another day of chaos at airports across the country and in Las Vegas as more flights are either delayed or canceled due to winter storms and operational challenges.

Travel woes continue at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Harry Reid International Airport is showing as the third worst airport Tuesday when it comes to cancellations. There were 230 canceled flights. The airports in Denver and Chicago Midway top the list, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

By Tuesday at noon, Southwest Airlines had already canceled nearly 2,600 flights of the more than 3,000 total flights canceled in the United States. Southwest will only be flying one-third of its scheduled flights for today. It canceled more flights Monday and Tuesday than any other airline in the country.

Las Vegas strip club offers freebies for stuck travelers

All Southwest Airlines departures from Southern California airports, such as LAX, San Diego, Burbank, John Wayne, and Ontario International show “unavailable” for booking flights until after New Year’s Eve.

It doesn’t look like it will be much better on Wednesday, according to FlightAware, Southwest already is reporting nearly 2,500 flights will be canceled.

Luggage waiting to be picked up at Reid International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022. (KLAS)

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking into how Southwest Airlines has handled the cancellations and delays and whether the Dallas-based carrier is complying with its customer service plan.

US Department of Transportation set to reimburse states nearly $1 billion

You can read the airline’s service plan here. There is also the U.S.D.O.T Passenger Bill of Rights for passengers aggrieved by airline actions. Southwest does have a webpage for travel disruption that gives information where you can check your flight, rebook a flight, or request a refund for expenses you may be entitled to.

Harry Reid International Airport website shows canceled departures for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Southwest released a statement Monday apologizing to customers and saying that it is urgently trying to address “wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet.”

Travelers can check Reid International’s flight arrivals and departures at this link . Airport officials continue to urge travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the flight departure and to expect large crowds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

8 News Now

